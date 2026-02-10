Macao Chinese Orchestra presents “Planting Musical Seeds” Concerts in Schools guiding young children to explore the beauty of Chinese culture

MACAU, February 10 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) and the Macao Chinese Orchestra, Limited (OCHM), are always committed to promoting the inheritance and development of Chinese traditional music, planting the seeds of Chinese music to local students through a variety of campus concerts. The campus concerts of the 2025–26 Concert Season “Planting Musical Seeds” were held across 16 local kindergartens between October 2025 and February 2026, offering nearly 2,500 young children an artistic experience that combines Chinese music and drama, and allowing them to explore the beauty of Chinese music with joy and laughter.

The performances centres on the story of Ne Zha, the third prince, and the dog Xiaotian Quan, meticulously integrating musical knowledge of the four main sections of Chinese orchestral music “wind, plucked-strings, bowed strings and percussion”. Under the baton of Resident Conductor Liao Yuan-Yu, the OCHM presented well-known children’s songs such as “Golden” and “Doraemon”, as well as traditional Chinese music classics including “Fengyang Flower Drum”, “Stepping High” and “The Horse Race”. During the interactive sessions, children were invited to play the instruments and experience the fun of the traditional Chinese instruments. The concerts were held in a lively atmosphere and were well received by teachers and students. After the concerts, the musicians offered Chinese-instrument colouring sheets to children, allowing them to unleash creativity, thereby enhancing their understanding and interest in Chinese music.

The concerts were staged at Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van, Macau Baptist College, Kung Luen Vocational & Technical Middle School, Colégio Diocesano de São José No.4, Escola Choi Nong Chi Tai (kindergarten at Wan Keng Branch) and Luso-Chinese School in Taipa between 22 and 24 October 2025. Further concerts were held at Keang Peng School (kindergarten), Escola Choi Nong Chi Tai (kindergarten, Vai Long Branch), Escola de Santa Teresa (kindergarten), Escola Hoi Fai (kindergarten), Escola Kao Yip Sucursal (kindergarten), and St. Anthony's Kindergarten & Nursery between 7 and 9 January 2026; and were subsequently held at the Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School (kindergarten), Kwong Tai Middle School Macau (kindergarten), Escola da Sagrada Familia (kindergarten) and Fong Chong School of Taipa (kindergarten) between 5 and 6 February 2026.

Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and coordinated by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, the “Planting Musical Seeds” Concerts in Schools are part of the music education initiatives of the Macao Chinese Orchestra 2025–26 Concert Season. The programme aims to create opportunities for students to engage with traditional music from an early age and appreciate the profound cultural heritage of Chinese culture. Interested schools are welcome to contact the Macao Chinese Orchestra through tel. no. 2882 2860 or email to moc@moc.com.mo.