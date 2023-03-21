Dr. Gershom Sikaala Releases Life Changing New Book “Healing Your Own Soul”
Every person is searching for peace, and it seems this is becoming increasingly hard to find. That peace is found in firstly, coming face to face with yourself ”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gershom Sikaala releases his latest book Healing Your Own Soul, CHERISHING YOUR GREATEST GIFT. The book was written to challange people to take a look at their lives and to help them experiance change.
— Dr. Gershom Sikaala
Dr Gershom States, Every person is searching for peace, and it seems this is becoming increasingly hard to find. That peace is found in firstly, coming face to face with yourself and secondly, committing to a journey of overcoming and healing with the Lover of your soul. Part of winning yourself back and gaining that soul-health is gaining back our God-given soul-freedom. This is God’s way of restoring humanity, returning our minds back to ourselves ~ healed and whole. He has purposed us to be restored to Him,
to be like Him in His love, joy and creativity. He has fashioned a healed soul with joyful emotions, an emancipated will and a limitless intellect with wise capacity (the mind of Christ).
Your will was created to be free, untethered by the world, the flesh, and the devil and intimately flowing with God Himself. It is where your true willpower and decision-making reside, contributing to the adventurous journey of becoming whole, happy, and mature.
In this book, he reveals more from personal revelation and scripture where this ultimate lifestyle can begin and mature. Yes, I can lead you to the water; but, I cannot force you to drink. That is what your free-will is for; that is how you gain dominion in life.
Dr. Gershom adds, I pray for Heaven’s help to restore people to the joy of life and hope for today and for the future. The aim is to recreate a sort-of reset in your mind right now from the standpoint of how immensely valuable and significant you are in the eyes of our Creator. He paid the highest price so you would live in the greatest quality of living.
It is said that it is not so much having all the answers in life, but having the wisdom to ask the right questions. Throughout your reading, my heartfelt prayer is that you would glean from the writing to bring you to your own questions about yourself. All to bring you to a point of reconsideration and recalibration. Each person has thus the responsibility to consider and contemplate the state of their own soul.
Dr. Gershom Sikaala is a Hollywood Celebrity, Mentor and Prince. He was born in Zambia, Southern Africa and is a businessman, humanitarian, author, speaker, television host, media personality, Pastor to the stars and global goodwill peace ambassador.
Dr. Sikaala studied Business Administration at the University of Cambridge in Zambia and holds a Statesman Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy & Humanity from United Graduates College Seminary (Richmond Virginia). He is a recipient of Strathsmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his influence in Hollywood and his leadership, globally.
He is the founder of an international business in Zambia named Zambikes, which manufactures and sells bamboo bicycles in more than 60 nations and provides jobs to many local workers. His company has been featured on CNN News, BBC, NBC and Fox News.
As a humanitarian, Dr. Sikaala has been responsible for bringing $250,000 worth of medical supplies to Zambia. He was also part of an outreach that gave over 150,000 pairs of shoes to the poor in South Africa.
As an international public speaker, Gershom has had the unique opportunity to speak on every continent of the world to a wide range of audiences, and as the son of an politacian-ambassador, he has met with several world leaders. He has also lectured at several universities, including the University of the Nations in the United States, Canada and New Zealand.
Dr. Sikaala currently lives in the Los Angeles area where he appears on his own syndicated show, “You Will Never Be The Same” on Authentic TV Global Media
He is also the Founder of Authentic TV Global Media that reaches over 70 million people. His “Breakthrough Thinking” program on Radio Christian Voice has a focus to reach a billion lives. Gershom is also the creator and founder of Pure Konect an international social media platform.
To buy the book today or to find out more information about Dr. Gershom Sikaala go to www.gershomsikaala.org
