Impetus Technologies Achieves Elite Tier Partner Status with Snowflake
This achievement reinforces Impetus’ expertise in helping businesses accelerate their cloud modernization journey to Snowflake and leverage its new age benefits
Snowflake’s partnership with Impetus Technologies showcases a powerful combination of capabilities to streamline the entire data, cloud, and analytics journey for our joint customers.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises reach their transformation goals, announced that it has achieved Elite Tier Partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company. As an Elite partner, Impetus can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers, who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility, and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.
— Murat Aksu, VP, Global Partnership & Alliances, Impetus Technologies.
“We’re thrilled to achieve the Elite Tier Partner status with Snowflake, the highest tier in the Snowflake Partner Network. It’s a testament to our strong track record of helping enterprises transform their data strategy, architecture, and operations with Snowflake's cloud-native and data-driven approach,” said Murat Aksu, Vice President, Global Partnership & Alliances, Impetus Technologies.
“Our expertise in cloud engineering, performance optimization, data platform engineering, AI/ML, and application modernization has enabled our customers across different industries to leverage Snowflake’s scalable and intelligent Data Cloud,” added Aksu.
The partnership between Impetus and Snowflake will help joint customers across various sectors to scale their data and analytics needs. With a large and diverse team of Snowflake-certified professionals, Impetus can help enterprises unlock analytical-driven business outcomes, create new revenue streams, and optimize costs with Snowflake’s modern solutions.
Enterprises looking to migrate mission-critical workloads to Snowflake can leverage LeapLogic, Impetus’ automated cloud accelerator. Its end-to-end modernization capabilities have helped several Fortune 500 companies reap the analytical benefits of Snowflake without any business disruption, at lower risk and with faster time-to-market.
The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here.
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic, an Impetus product, automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. Impetus Technologies solves the data, AI, and cloud puzzle, by combining unmatched expertise in cloud and data engineering. Impetus offers data platform engineering, AI/ML, DevOps, application modernization, and more. For over a decade, Impetus has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their digital nuclei and driving unmatched innovation and growth.
To learn more, visit www.leaplogic.io or write to inquiry@impetus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn for latest updates.
