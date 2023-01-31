Impetus Technologies is AWS Launch Partner for Amazon MSK Delivery Service Validation
From migration and modernization to the unification of data sources and innovating with real-time analytics, Impetus can help enterprises leverage AWS to supercharge their digital strategy.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises reach their transformation goals, announced today that it is among the first to achieve Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK), a fully managed Apache Kafka service for real-time data ingestion and streaming, in the AWS Partner Network (APN). The Amazon MSK Service Delivery designation recognizes that Impetus Technologies has proven success in helping customers discover validated and certified Amazon MSK Service Delivery Partners that have deep technical knowledge, experience, and proven success in migrating and delivering solutions on Amazon MSK.
Amazon MSK Service Delivery Partners make it easy for customers to migrate and build data streaming solutions on Amazon MSK to not only take advantage of the rich Amazon MSK integrations with other AWS services and address real-time analytics use cases, but also help them realize the cost benefits sooner. To receive this designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.
Achieving the Amazon MSK Service Delivery designation differentiates Impetus Technologies as an APN member that has a deep understanding of Apache Kafka, demonstrated experience, and proven customer success in delivering migrations and building solutions on Amazon MSK. Customers can browse validated Amazon MSK Service Delivery Partners and, with added confidence, engage with teams that have the technical knowledge to help with their migrations and solution implementations.
“We are proud to be among the first to achieve the Amazon MSK Service Delivery designation. It validates our deep technical knowledge, experience, and proven success in migrating and delivering solutions on Amazon MSK to customers,” said Murat Aksu, Vice President, Global Partnership & Alliances, Impetus Technologies.
Aksu adds, “This specialization will strengthen our relationship with AWS. From migration and modernization to the unification of data sources and innovating with real-time analytics, Impetus can help enterprises leverage AWS to supercharge their digital strategy.”
Impetus’ innovative data platform modernization services and products have enabled several Fortune 500 enterprises to achieve their digital transformation goals faster. From accelerated migration of data warehouses, extract, transform, load (ETL), analytics, and Hadoop workloads to LeapLogic on AWS to data lake creation and DevOps; Impetus has demonstrated success in helping businesses realize their full potential on AWS.
In addition, Impetus, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, has achieved AWS Service Delivery designations for Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, and AWS Lambda. The company has also achieved AWS Data & Analytics Consulting Competency, AWS DevOps Consulting Competency, and AWS Migration Consulting Competency designations.
About LeapLogic
LeapLogic automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. LeapLogic, an Impetus product, assesses and prioritizes workloads based on lineage and auto-transforms schema, code, and workflows to production-ready output. With up to 95% automation, LeapLogic has helped several Fortune 500 customers accelerate time-to-market, reduce the risks associated with manual migration, and bring in more accuracy with zero business disruption.
About Impetus Technologies
Impetus Technologies solves the data, AI, and cloud puzzle by combining unmatched
expertise in cloud and data engineering. Impetus offers data platform engineering, AI/ML, DevOps, application modernization, and more. For over a decade, Impetus has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their digital nuclei and driving unmatched innovation and growth.
To learn more, visit www.impetus.com or write to inquiry@impetus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest updates.
Pankaj Bagzai
Impetus Technologies Inc.
