GCRC Leader Mike Robinson Named To Scientific Panel, 2nd International Meet On Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery Systems

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nanobles Corporation C.E.O. Mike Robinson , who has led the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC) for the entity and founded it in 2018, will be a Keynote Speaker at the 2nd International MEET on Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery Systems to be held in Rome, Italy, during February 12-14, 2024. He was also named as a member of the Scientific Committee that reviews all literature presented.The Meet is a unique event in which only 200 attendees gather from 35 countries to hear and meet 18 Plenary and Keynote Speakers. Robinson is the only one of that esteemed crowd of Academics that is not a University Professor or a pharmaceutical lab owner."Mike has sought out the events that don't talk about the future world of pharmaceutical Cannabinoid Medicines," the C.O.O. of Nanobles Corporation David Uhalley explains, "now they're all searching for him, and during a time in which much of his work is private R&D for our entity. I admire his tenacity in accepting these invitations and sharing as much as possible while keeping a few, or a lot, of secrets."Professionals in Research and the Pharmaceutical Industry meet and discuss and share persuasive critical advances in Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery Systems. With various Keynote presentations, Workshops, and Discussions, the conference offers a unique venue for renewing professional relationships, networking, and remaining up-to-date variations in our challenging and expanding discipline.Robinson, who has been in his own Cancer battle over the past six months, accepted the invitation for 2024 on a positive note. "It's critical that we share our most recent advancements in deliveries, open our minds to plant medicines in a whole new way, and attempt to gain traction in a movement away from chemicals that many are trying to avoid or reduce, especially in Cancer Therapies."With its remarkable history, Rome is Europe's third most visited city and the fourteenth worldwide. It attracts visitors from all over the world who are impatient to discover the city's impressive monuments and archaeological sites, not to mention its renowned cuisine and lively atmosphere.As the saying goes, 'all roads lead to Rome,' and the conference will bring together delegates from all over the world for the largest and most prestigious event for international speakers, providing an abundance of research and networking opportunities, not to mention the chance to explore one of the fascinating cities on Earth.If you're one of the 200 that goes to the 2nd International Meet on Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery Systems in Rome, Italy, early next year - make sure to connect with Mike to talk about his various cannabinoid and other plant medicine creations for the world of pharmaceuticals, with many utilizing Nanotechnology.SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS:Pharmaceutics Technology and Pharmaceutical SciencesPharmacokinetics and PharmacodynamicsMedicinal Chemistry and Molecular Drug DesignClinical and Hospital PharmacyPharmacogenomics, Microbiology, and BiotechnologyBio-drugs, Biomolecules, and TherapeuticsPolymers in Drug deliverySmart Materials and Biomaterials in Drug Delivery2D & 3D Printing in Drug DeliveryFormulation Technologies and Reformulation StudiesPediatric Drug Delivery SystemsNovel Vaccine Drug Delivery SystemsDrug Reaction and Drug ToxicityIndustrial/Physical PharmacyNanotechnology in drug delivery and Nano MedicinePharmacology and Immuno-PharmacologyNew Drug Development TechniquesTransdermal/Intradermal Drug Delivery SystemsImpact of Pharmaceuticals on the EnvironmentBiopharmaceutics