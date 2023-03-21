Neubility attracts investment from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation
Neubility has laid the groundwork for growth through Samsung Electronics' C-Lab Outside ‐ a case of program-linked external investmentSEOUL, SEOUL, REP. OF KOREA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neubility (CEO Sang-min Lee), an autonomous robot services company, announced today that it has received a 3 billion won investment from Samsung Venture Investment.
With this investment, it has achieved about 30 billion won in total cumulative investments, while establishing a bridgehead for its global business by entering major overseas markets, such as Japan, Europe, and the United States, and building a production base in Southeast Asia.
Neubility is rapidly increasing its service competitiveness by accumulating data on urban driving experience from the CES 2023 Innovation Award-winning self-driving robot, Neubie, and the Robot as a Service (RaaS) platform, Neubiego.
Neubility CEO Sangmin Lee said, "We are honored and pleased to attract an investment from Samsung Venture Investment.” He also added, “Neubility will strive to boost its production and expand its services."
Neubility has been laying a stable foundation for growth through a range of support including business collaboration opportunities and financial consulting since it was selected by C-Lab Outside, Samsung Electronics’ startup acceleration program, in 2021.
