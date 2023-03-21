Sparkling Wine Platform "Sparkling Discoveries" Hosts Virtual Event Featuring Conversations with Sparkling Wine Leaders
We are so excited to hear from this panel of leaders in sparkling wine. We want this to feel like a conversation with a close friend, with fun storytelling and a few secrets to boot.”SONOMA, CA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, April 18, Sparkling Discoveries, the first brand-agnostic platform for sparkling wine news and information, will host a virtual event featuring a panel of sparkling wine industry leaders who will share their in-the-trenches stories of their work in the sparkling wine community, and what they believe the future holds for the world of bubbly. The session is intended for sparkling wine lovers, media, and anyone working in sparking or still wine who wants to hear from some of the leading minds in the business.
The event will be co-hosted by the Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University and Sparkling Discoveries, and powered by virtual events platform purple cork. The discussion will be moderated by Sparkling Discoveries founder Vicky Farrow, and Ray Johnson, executive director of the Wine Business Institute. Panelists will include Iron Horse CEO Joy Sterling; sommelier and co-founder of Faff Wine Co., Samantha Capaldi; founder of New York Champagne Week Blaine Ashley, and Jon McPherson, master winemaker for South Coast Winery, Carter Estate Winery, and Carter Creek Winery.
The virtual event will also be an official introduction and toast to the current list of “Sparkling Stars” – the movers and shakers of the sparkling wine world that the Sparkling Discoveries community has been recognizing since it’s launch in late 2022.
“Sparkling wine is a $33.9 billion global market, expected to reach well over $50 billion by 2027,” said Farrow. “Since the launch of the Sparkling Discoveries platform, the response within the sparkling wine community has been overwhelming. We are so excited to gather this panel of industry leaders to hear from some of the remarkable people in the world of wine about where they’ve been, what they’ve accomplished, what obstacles they’ve faced, and what they’re excited about when it comes to sparkling wine. We want this to feel like a conversation with a close friend, with fun storytelling and a few secrets to boot.”
This virtual event will take place on April 18 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Pacific time. Participants are encouraged to open a bottle of their favorite fizz to toast the group of Sparkling Stars, and the promise of the sparkling wine industry.
Those interesting in attending can register HERE. The online community can be accessed at www.sparklingdiscoveries.com.
ABOUT SPARKLING DISCOVERIES
Sparkling Discoveries is the first brand-neutral sparkling wine platform dedicated to sparkling wine lovers, makers, and thought-leaders. Founded in 2022 by Amista Vineyards Proprietor Vicky Farrow, the platform is an online community for all things sparkling wine, including industry news, events, educational resources, and producers.
