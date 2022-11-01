Submit Release
Wine Industry Veteran Devin Parr Joins The Vintner Project as Co-Founder and Editor-In-Chief

Woman poses with bottle of wine, looking like she is trying to pull the cork out of the bottle with her teeth

Devin Parr was named one of Wine Enthusiast's Top 40 Under 40 in 2017

Woman sits in an armchair chair holding a glass of red wine

Devin Parr joins The Vintner Project as Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief

Two men stand among old wine grape vines in a vineyard

College friends Kiril Kirilov and Nelson Gerena founded The Vintner Project in 2018

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vintner Project, a leading wine media company driven by its vibrant social community and global team of writers, today announced that Devin Parr has joined the team as co-founder and editor-in-chief. Parr brings nearly two decades of wine industry experience to the role and will oversee all editorial content as well as digital marketing, brand partnerships, and community development. Parr joins Vintner Project co-founders Nelson Gerena and Kiril Kirilov to lead the next phase of growth for the company.

“Few things are more exciting not only to a marketer, but to a passionate wine industry advocate, than a platform that has succeeded in cultivating such a deeply engaged, inclusive, and dynamic community as The Vintner Project has,” said Parr. “It’s exciting to go from a loyal fan and follower of their passionate and informative storytelling to now helping to build The Vintner Project into something bigger and more community-driven than ever.”

Parr has long been a leading voice in the wine industry. She is the founder and managing partner of Devin Parr & Associates, a PR, marketing, and content agency in the beverage, travel, and tourism space. She regularly contributes to wine and lifestyle publications, and is the creator of the platform Tasty Juice, Please, dedicated to the discovery and promotion of offbeat wine grapes. She holds her Diploma certification through the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) and was named one of Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers in 2017.

“Devin brings a unique background and skill-set that covers wine, writing, entrepreneurship, and leadership,” said Gerena. “We’re excited for this next phase of growth, and for our community and our writers to work directly with Devin.”

About The Vintner Project

The Vintner Project focuses on highlighting the stories of wine and spirits brands and the people behind them. This is done across the Vintner Project’s highly engaged social channels; website which features the wine industry’s largest writing team; and high performing email newsletters.

The Vintner Project’s approachable, fresh look at the drinks industry has quickly gained a strong global social following by young, educated wine and spirits enthusiasts. The contributors are writers and creators who share a passion for wine and spirits. They reflect a diverse voice of consumers from around the world.

Together, they are committed to providing an inclusive media platform for all that highlights regions and producers from across the globe. College friends Nelson Gerena and Kiril Kirilov founded The Vintner Project in 2018.

For more information about The Vintner Project, please visit www.vintnerproject.com.

