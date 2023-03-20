Rocketta is on the Developmental Track, Plans Expansion into MetaVerse.

Rocketta is made up of a team of fund managers across the banking, crypto, trading sectors and a team of renowned software and Robotics engineers with a track record of success in their previous establishments, who came together to create this groundbreaking technology.

What is Rocketta?

Rocketta is an AI driven firm mainly focused on robotics technology, offering our services to businesses across different industry sectors who look to inculcate AI into their day to day activities.

Rocketta also leverages its technology to the crypto community, building trading bots with a proven winning algorithm that works in different markets to generate substantial profits on the investments of our customers.

Our bots utilizes proprietary artificial intelligence that has been tested and proven across multiple markets. These bots works with high transaction speeds, it receives data from the MIT algorithm, checks the position by indicators and chooses a strategy.

Rocketta has gone ahead to install its sophisticated technology having accumulated over $200 million in a funding round during the first quarter of 2022.

Plans for the Future

We are only getting started, work has begun on our Metaverse platform as we plan to rival top companies like Facebook in creating a Virtual world accessible to users all over the world.

Metaverse has become one of the most trending tech specs across the international media landscape. It is best described as a virtual world that integrates diverse aspects of our digital and real lives.

Apparently it is a blend of the virtual world and the real world to embrace the future of virtual reality which will definitely be a successor to the mobile internet.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the new big thing in technology and having proven to help reduce operational costs, increase efficiency, grow revenue and vastly improve the customer experience. AI is not the future, it is the present and our lives are already being transformed positively by AI-powered technologies.

Rocketta Giveaway

Rocketta has prepared a giveaway for the crypto community to extend our reach as much as possible. Beneficiaries will be randomly selected among users of Rocketta, crypto channels, exchanges, wallet providers, and crypto forums.

Apart from empowering lucky winners, the giveaway is aimed at getting new users and a loyal community of web3 supporters for Rocketta, as the project intends to enter the space.

Rewards will be embedded in smart contracts and winners will need to activate a code to receive funds in their Rocketta trading accounts. Gifts will be transferred to another winner if beneficiaries don’t redeem them within a period of time.

Conclusion

Considering the speed at which the metaverse is emerging and gaining traction, topping it with how they have become major trends in the crypto industry, one can suggest that the idea of owning a virtual assets may come out well in the long run and surely we will be joining the train soon.

For more information, write to support@rocketta.io

Website: https://rocketta.io/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rocketta

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rocketta.io

Media Contact

Company Name: Rocketta

Email: Send Email

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://rocketta.io



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Rocketta is on the Developmental Track, Plans Expansion into MetaVerse.