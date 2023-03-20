The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces $13 Million in Community Development Funding Available for Florida Small Cities

Application Window for the Florida Small Cities Program to Open Beginning March 20 and Closing May 5



Tallahassee, FL – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced $13 million available in community development funding through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The program funds economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and other infrastructure improvements, including planning for broadband deployment and expansion. Applications will be accepted through Friday, May 5, 2023, and additional information is available on the Florida Small Cities CDBG Program webpage .



“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, DEO is proud to connect Florida’s small and rural communities with meaningful opportunities like the Florida Small Cities CDBG program, which funds vital projects small communities may otherwise not be able to afford,” said DEO Acting Secretary Meredith Ivey. “All eligible local governments are encouraged to apply in support of their communities’ economic and community development needs.”

The following units of local government are eligible to apply for Small Cities CDBG funds:



Cities with fewer than 50,000 residents that have not accepted special entitlement status and have not opted to join an entitlement program.

Counties with fewer than 200,000 residents.

Cities with more than 50,000 residents that have opted out of the urban entitlement program.



The deadline to submit an application is Friday, May 5, 2023, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time. To submit applications electronically, interested applicants must email The deadline to submit an application is Friday, May 5, 2023, at 5 p.m., Eastern Time. To submit applications electronically, interested applicants must email CDBG@DEO.MyFlorida.com by 5 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 4, 2023, to request a link to access the electronic application portal. The Small Cities CDBG application webinar will be held on April 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., Eastern Time. To register to attend the webinar, visit the Florida Small Cities CDBG Program webpage. For more information about the program and assistance with the application process, please visit the Florida Small Cities CDBG Program webpage or contact CDBG@DEO.MyFlorida.com.

