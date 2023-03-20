Border Patrol Agents Seize Nearly $1 Million in Cocaine

MURRIETA, Calif.— U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Newton-Azrak station arrested two men Wednesday morning when agents found 73 pounds of cocaine inside their vehicle.

A Border Patrol K-9 sniffed out 73 pounds of cocaine on March 15 near Murrieta, California.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m., when agents patrolling Interstate 15 conducted a vehicle stop on a dark colored 2011 Jeep Liberty near Murrieta. While questioning the 31-year-old driver and 42-year-old passenger, an agency K-9 alerted to the Jeep.

Agents searched the vehicle and discovered 30 wrapped packages inside two duffle bags in the rear passenger seat. The brick-shaped packages tested positive for cocaine. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $991,500.

The driver, passenger, and narcotics were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce (INCA) for further investigation. The U.S. Border Patrol seized the vehicle.

Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke said, “Criminal organizations go to great lengths to conceal and smuggle dangerous narcotics in order to make millions of dollars. This is done without regard to the health and safety of our communities. I am proud of our Border Patrol agents’ vigilant efforts to keep this poison off our streets.”

Since Oct. 1, 2023, San Diego Sector has seized more than 514 pounds of cocaine, 765 pounds of methamphetamine, 45 pounds of heroin, and 583 pounds of fentanyl.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.