Honorable John Mirisch and Dame Munni Irone Welcome 1st CC forum in their city of Beverly Hills

I am excited about bringing global leaders and influencers together to improve the quality of life on the planet””BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dame Munni Irone in collaboration with Honorable John Mirisch presents the 9th annual climate change investment forum. The City of Beverly Hills welcomes Green Sustainability, tourism , and jobs, Beverly Hills is the first city which is smoke-free. According to the Honorable John Mirisch, “we welcome the climate change investment forum, our goal is to make a global positive change.
The forum will be visited by dignitaries, ceelebrities, royaly and statesmen who share the same vision to make the world a better place. Saturday 11th March saw the teaser of the upcoming 9th edition of Climate Change Investment Forum (otherwise known as CC Forum) - the VIP Green Carpet event. Set in the Verandah space of the luxury Peninsula Beverly Hills, the Oscars' curtain-raiser gathered 130+ influencers including UHNWs, thought leaders, investors, startups, royalty and celebrities aligned with the forum's mission of making the world a better place through sustainable investment.
The event included a few brainstorming sessions on stage interspersed with keynotes, fireside chats and screenings of Oscar-winning Oscar-nominated documentaries focusing on Climate change action and social impact. The topics covered Conscious Capitalism, the Role of Film and Entertainment Industries in Resolving Sustainability Issues, Racial and Gender Diversity, Investment in Preserving Biodiversity as well as Tech for Good. It was followed by a five-star networking buffet and an entertainment programme featuring Alan Landry, the Voice of Monaco and Forbes Magazine Entertainer of the Year who flew from Cote-d-Azure specially for the occasion.The participants featured Max Studennikoff, Chairman and Founder of CC Forum, Oscar-nominated producers Lady Monika Bacardi, Co-Founder of Iervolino Group, BK Fulton, Chairman of Soulidify Productions and Adam Leipzig, CEO of Entertainment Media Partners. Vince Riotta, the British BAFTA award-winning actor and Hugo Mozie, the well-known Hollywood fashion designer working inter alia with Beonce, Justin Bieber and Celine Dion joined the opening discussion on stage chaired by Valentina Castellani, CEO of Quinn Studios Entertainment.
Other distinguished guests included the Honourable John Mirish of the City of Beverly Hills and Hollywood's philanthropy queen Dame Munni Irone who welcomed CC Forum to their city which welcomes green sustainability, tourism and jobs. They also included HRH Queen Diambi Kabatusouila of Congo, David Casselman Founder of Ecoflix, Kerry Gordy CEO of Kerry Gordy Intellect Property, His Eminence Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche, Paul Rubio Co-Founder of California Economic Club and CEO of Trillion Air Aviation and Fernando Green Chairman of Green Global Funding. The event was supported by CC Forum's Strategic Partner London-based Opes Investment Group as well as by LA-based Ecoflix, XLA, Oya and Global Doctors and Nurses Network supported by Ecoverse and Beyond the Awards.
The Green Carpet Event paves the way for the fully fledged edition of CC Forum "Investment in Sustainable Development" to be held in Los Angeles scheduled for late June this year. The 9th edition, the first in the Western hemisphere, aims at positioning California as a global hub of investment in sustainability and a spearhead of fighting against climate change. It will include two days of keynotes, panels discussions, workshops and round tables across the main and expert stages, a string of VIP networking events and will culminate in CC Forum's traditional black-tie investors' Gala Dinner & Awards Giving Ceremony featuring classical music stars. Welcome to Climate Change investment Forum. We are making global positive change!
Dame Munni Irone states, “ I am excited about bringing global leaders and influencers together to improve the quality of life on the planet”. She added, " When people don't have Conscience, they become capable. Killing other humans, animals, and the planet earth.”
For more information about the event go to www.art4peaceawards.org
