DFPI Statement: Comprehensive Review of Oversight and Regulation of Silicon Valley Bank

“The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation is conducting a comprehensive review of the department’s oversight and regulation of Silicon Valley Bank and will issue a report by early May 2023. Through this review, we will examine how we can strengthen and update our system of financial regulation to meet emerging and evolving challenges.”

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation protects consumers, regulates financial services, and fosters responsible innovation. DFPI protects consumers by establishing and enforcing financial regulations that promote transparency and accountability. We empower all Californians to access a fair and equitable financial marketplace through education and preventing potential risks, fraud, and abuse. Learn more at dfpi.ca.gov.

