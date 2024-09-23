September Consumer Connection
These days, it’s common for financial technology companies to partner with banks to provide mobile banking services. Before signing up for a banking app, do your research to ensure your money is safe.
Join us in celebrating the important work of our grantees that support financial education and student loan borrower protection programs in Latino communities across California.
Learn how a recent federal court action affects student loan borrowers enrolled the Saving on a Valuable Education, Income-Driven Repayment, and Public Service Loan Forgiveness programs.
Oct. 2, 12 - 1 p.m. | Virtual
Are you ready to take the first step toward owning a home? Learn about the homebuying process, how to prepare, how to avoid mistakes, and the resources and financial assistance to achieving the dream of homeownership. Guest speakers from the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) and Department of Real Estate (DRE) will answer your questions live. Register online.
Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Join us in San Francisco’s Bayview District for our free Financial Resource Fair. Whether you're interested in college saving plans, finding affordable housing solutions, exploring job opportunities, or managing your personal finances, we have something for everyone. Be one of the first 100 registrants and receive our Fraud Protection Kit. Sign up now.
Upcoming Community Events
The latest on financial scams and fraud, and the actions we're taking to protect
Californians.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has shut down and frozen the assets of a student loan debt relief scheme that tricked consumers into paying hundreds of dollars in junk fees. Start Connecting LLC, doing business as US Student Debt Relief, targeted Spanish-speaking consumers, pretended to be affiliated with the Department of Education and its loan servicers, and made false promises of low, permanently fixed monthly payments and loan forgiveness. The DFPI assisted in the FTC investigation. Learn more.
