Meet our partners serving Latino communities

The Unity Council, or the Spanish Speaking Unity Council, offers tailored financial literacy programs in Spanish and other languages spoken by Bay Area Latinos. Its mission is to create opportunities for long-term success and stability for underserved communities. Its outreach focuses on Latino communities, among others, experiencing economic disparities.

As a grantee of the 2024-26 CalMoneySmart program, The Unity Council will provide financial education to low-income individuals and immigrants. It will use both classroom and web-based methods. The curriculum includes an introduction to homebuying and investing. The courses offer instruction in Spanish and the Mayan Language Mam, among others.

“Understanding the concept of generational wealth is of paramount importance,” says Velázquez. “For Latino communities in California, building generational wealth means creating financial stability that can be passed down through families, breaking cycles of economic hardship and fostering a legacy of prosperity. This involves not just accumulating assets but also making informed financial decisions, investing wisely, and prioritizing education and savings.”

On financial literacy, Velázquez advises to “focus on both immediate and long-term goals. Start with foundational financial education—budgeting, saving, and understanding credit—and build from there. Don’t hesitate to leverage community resources and seek guidance from financial experts who understand your unique needs, including language barriers, immigration status, and levels of mistrust in financial institutions.”