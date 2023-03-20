ICONIC LIFE Magazine Names Kaitlyn Beickel Editor-In-Chief of the Luxury Title

I am extremely excited for the opportunity to continue to grow with ICONIC LIFE Magazine as the new editor-in-chief. ” — Kaitlyn Beickel

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Publisher Renee Dee is excited to announce that Kaitlyn Beickel has been named Editor-in-Chief for ICONIC LIFE Magazine, overseeing print and digital publishing for the luxury title.

Beickel’s duties include overseeing a strategic approach to daily content creation on iconiclife.com covering Living Beautifully among four pillars—design, style, food and travel. Additionally, Beickel will oversee the production of six issues of ICONIC LIFE Magazine in Scottsdale/Paradise Valley and four issues in Orange County.

“Kaitlyn joined our team with a strong editorial understanding, and today has demonstrated consistent growth overseeing the day-to-day operations of iconiclife.com and the annual production schedule for the print editions. Kaitlyn has worked tirelessly to grow her skills and herself to be ready for this important position, working side-by-side with me to create a stunning, captivating luxury magazine. We are excited for this next chapter at ICONIC LIFE Magazine,” Dee says.

Beickel graduated from the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University in 2016, beginning her career as a writer at EmpowHER, a women’s health website. After working in social media, marketing and communication roles for companies such as Reputation, Spear Education and StrongMind, Beickel began freelance writing for ICONIC LIFE Magazine in May 2021 before joining the team full-time as the Editorial and Communications Manager in November 2021.

Today, she is one of six team members at ICONIC LIFE Magazine striving to lead the market in luxury publishing.

Recently, ICONIC LIFE Magazine was named among the top 50 luxury media in the world. This prestigious honor recognizes publications that are of exceptional quality for the most discerning audiences.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to continue to grow with ICONIC LIFE Magazine as the new editor-in-chief,” Beickel says. “It is an honor to work with such a great team of women, and to share the stories of exceptional design, architecture, style, cuisine, luxury travel and wellness with our readers.”

If you’d like to reach Kaitlyn Beickel, you’ll find her at kaitlyn@iconiclife.com.

