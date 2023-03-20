iUrban Teen Launches HBCU Series
New web series introduces parents and prospective STEM majors to the nation’s top HBCUsDALLAS, TX, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New web series introduces parents and prospective STEM majors to the nation’s top HBCUs
Beginning on March 21, iUrban Teen will report on the Top HBCUs in a variety of STEM fields. Content will be shared every Tuesday and Thursday on iUrban Teen's Social media. Marrisa Spires, iUrban Teen Scholar, will report on research careers including Computer Science, Medicine, Aerospace and more.
Spires began her involvement with iUrban Teen through its workshops, most notably iWrites. Now a student at the College of the Redlands she works in the Marketing Department for iUrban Teen. Spires says she is excited about the series because it will help guide prospective students and their parents, “I want to help them out as much as I can to give back, show my appreciation, and hopefully spark inspiration and meaningful experiences for other students at iUrban Teen.”
Each week, different schools and their programs will be featured. The first segment highlights the Top Ten HBCU Computer Science Programs ranked by bestcolleges.com, including Howard University, Hampton University, and North Carolina A&T University.
Each video throughout the series will highlight leading programs at HBCUs, scholarship opportunities, and resources for students and their parents.
For more information please visit iurbanteen.org
About iUrban Teen iUrban Teen has been recognized across industries and institutions for our continued work. We’re featured as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley in INC Magazine, and iUrban Teen has been a forerunner in bridging the gap in the STEM world for underrepresented BIPOC teens and young adults. iUrban Teen’s transformative learning approach and online transition during the pandemic were highlighted in Forbes. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org
Meera Bowman Johnson
iUrban Teen
+1 2817460855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube