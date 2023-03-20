iUrban Teen Partners with Seismique Interactive Art Museum to Expand STEAM Programs to the Houston Metro Region
Kicking Off with STEM Summit Held March 25HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iUrban Teen, a nationally recognized non-profit with a mission of providing STEM opportunities to underserved teens of color, will expand to Houston, Texas in March 2023, thanks to an exciting new partnership with Seismique, a new experiential art museum. This expansion will afford Houston Metro area teens of color a wide range of unique opportunities in STEM and Arts enrichment.
iUrban Teen’s expansion to Houston will be celebrated with a STEM+Arts Summit on March 25 from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm, where attendees will have the opportunity to participate in four hands-on workshops: “Think Like an Engineer” hosted by Blue Origin, “Lunar Lander” hosted by Intel, and “Immersive Artificial Reality” and “Paper Circuitry: Electrifying Art” both organized by Seismique.
More than an immersive art museum, Seismique offers educational opportunities that will serve students from local schools across Greater Houston. Deena Pierott, the founder of iUrban Teen, describes the partnership with Seismique as a game-changer for the organization. “Seismique is 40-thousand square feet of fabulous.
It’s a technology-filled wonderland for our iUrban Teens to get exposed to a wide variety of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and manufacturing) applications to spark their imaginations and fuel their future dreams.”
Houstonia Magazine calls Seismique “a one-of-a-kind museum,” raving about its immersive experiences, gamification, and dazzling displays.
For adults who’d like the dual opportunity to support local youth and see Seismique for themselves, volunteers are needed for the event. Sign up at https://iurbanhoustonvolunteers.eventbrite.com
Originally founded in Seattle, iUrban Teen has recently relocated its headquarters to Dallas. The organization now offers programming in four states: Washington, Oregon, California, and Texas.
Each iUrban Teen hub provides students with learning opportunities in the amazing world of technology. iUrban Teen participants learn how technology impacts daily life through hands-on and interactive learning experiences. Teens also learn about the myriad of STEM+Arts related careers in Healthcare, Environmental Sciences, Energy, Transportation, Cybersecurity, Digital Arts, and Mobile Apps development.
About iUrban Teen
iUrban Teen brings career-focused STEM education to under-represented teens ages 13 to 18. Youth receive hands-on exposure to a variety of careers and civic engagement that step them outside their current boundaries. Our nationally recognized program focuses on African American, Latino, Indigenous, and Pacific Islanders; however, all are welcome to participate. iUrban Teen programs are available in Washington, Oregon, California, and Texas. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org
Vera Anderson
Director of Communications and Marketing
iUrban Teen
vera@iurbanteen.org
408-469-0527
Amy Keiter
amy@amykeiter.com
503-310-3879
Amy Keiter
iUrban Teen
+1 503-310-3879
