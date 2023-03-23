Actress JAKI LAUPER Recurs on Season Two of Disney+ Series ‘DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, MD’
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Jaki Lauper will recur as Donna Rosenblatt throughout season two of the celebrated Disney+ medical comedy-drama series, DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D., premiering on March 31, 2023.
Actress Jaki Lauper recurs in all-new Season 2 of Disney+ series 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' (photo by Bella Saville Photography)
Set in Hawaii, DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. follows the adventures of Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old mixed-race wunderkind juggling her teenage life with a budding medical career. In the all-new second season, Lahela's first love returns. But, he's not the same and neither is she, which becomes clear when she meets an intriguing bad boy. It's all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor with a seasoned hospital administrator, Donna Rosenblatt (Lauper), always watching.
The series is based on the popular 90’s show Doogie Howser, M.D. and comes from creator Kourtney Kang. Not only is the show popular with young audiences, but it earned four Children's and Family Emmy Awards nominations for its first season.
Lauper was thrilled at the opportunity to join the acclaimed show this season, adding “This was truly a dream come true experience. The perfect fun character for me, set in beautiful exotic surroundings, working with the most amazing talented folks and my first recurring role!”
Coming soon, Lauper will appear opposite Eric Roberts in the sci-fi horror feature Alien Vampire Busters, and she just finished a role as a waitress in the comedy short, In Reverse Order, playing soon at TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Up next, Lauper is slated to portray a detective in the new dramatic film Fatal Justice.
Lauper started her acting career back in the days of afterschool specials with an appearance in the ABC Afterschool Special Just Tipsy, Honey, followed by an episode of the drama Family Medical Center. Since then, she has appeared in many indie film projects, including several in the horror genre earning her the coveted title of ‘Scream Queen’ for her on-screen blood-curdling screams. More recently, she starred opposite internet personality and actress-singer Indiana Massara in the comedy digital short VegansGiving.
When she’s not working on-camera, Lauper is widely known to millions of Los Angeles listeners as a Radio Anchor/Host and Traffic & News Reporter for multiple iHeartRadio stations. Before making her way back to the west coast, she got her start as a journalist in Connecticut, gaining experience as a host and producer of a local talk show and as a journalist writing for the local paper. Lauper is also a proud mom of 3 children and many fur babies.
