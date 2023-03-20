rezStream Harnesses the Power of Restaurant Software to Increase Hotels’ Profits

rezStream, an end-to-end PMS for independent hotels announces its partnership with Heartland Restaurant POS, a leading provider of point-of-sale software.

Our team has been working closely with Heartland Restaurant to create a partnership and Cloud Point-of-Sale solution for restaurant operations for small hotels and resorts.” — Christian Holmsen, CEO at rezStream

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rezStream, an innovative end-to-end property management platform for independent hotels announces its partnership with Heartland Restaurant POS, a leading provider of fast, flexible restaurant point-of-sale software.

Heartland Restaurant POS fully integrates with the rezStream Cloud property management system (PMS). Integration of core hotel systems is key to streamlining daily operations and enhancing the guest experience. Thanks to cloud technology, system integration is easier, faster, and more effective than ever, empowering hotels to automate processes for improved efficiency, better customer service, and a deeper understanding of guests.

An onsite restaurant is a great addition to daily hotel operations, but it also adds another layer of complexity. Property management systems and point-of-sale systems work better together. PMS and POS systems can now be automated to save hoteliers time, improve billing accuracy, enhance guest experience, and prevent lost revenue.

Integration of PMS and POS applications streamlines the process of charging restaurant sales and other ancillary charges to guest rooms, eliminating billing inaccuracies due to manual errors and freeing up staff time for guest interactions.

It allows hotels and resorts to manage their restaurant and room service orders from the same system and check in on performance from anywhere. rezStream Cloud will instantly reflect POS charges on a guest’s invoice.

About rezStream

rezStream, located in Denver, Colorado, is an industry leader in property management software, online reservation booking engine technology, hotel website design, and Internet marketing for the travel industry and independent hoteliers. Thousands of unique users in the US use property management products and services created by the team at rezStream. With over two decades of experience, rezStream remains committed to providing the best products and services to the independent lodging industry. For more information, please contact rezStream at 866.360.8210 or visit our website at http://www.rezstream.com.

About Heartland Restaurant

Heartland, part of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), is one of the largest payment processors in the United States, delivering credit/debit/prepaid card processing and security technology through Heartland SecureTM and its comprehensive Heartland breach warranty. Heartland also offers a point of sale, mobile commerce, e-Commerce, marketing, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 400,000 business and educational locations nationwide.