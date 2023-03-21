Daya Naef Presented "Develop Your ACAN Brand" at the 2023 Academy of Court-Appointed Neutrals’ Annual Meeting
Naef, an attorney, mediator, and business coach, specializes in Business Development Coaching and teaches attorneys how to build their ideal legal practice.
"NEW ORLEANS, LA , UNITED STATES , March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daya Naef was a speaker at the Academy of Court-Appointed Neutrals' (ACAN) Annual Meeting at the Loews Coronado Beach Resort in San Diego, CA, held March 10-12, 2023. The theme of the annual meeting was "Meeting the Moment," covering historic changes in ACAN, the legal profession, and the legal and public landscape. Naef's presentation on March 10 centered on how to "Develop Your ACAN Brand."

ACAN (formerly the Academy of Court-Appointed Masters) is an association and academy that aims to be the leader and voice of the legal profession. ACAN’s members include former state and federal court judges and thought leaders on the creative use of court-appointed neutrals as tools to assist in the administration of justice and on how to develop and broaden the profession.
Naef, an attorney with 16 years of professional experience, including transactions and litigation for clients as a solo and small firm practitioner and as general counsel primarily in New Orleans, LA, owns The Success Partner. A mediator and business coach, she is hired directly by individuals and companies who invest in business development, training, and professional development at all levels for their employees and teams.
"My company, The Success Partner, builds on the ontological foundation of Accomplishment Coaching, with a program designed specifically for the intellectual trades and the structure of the legal industry, paired with being a multi-passionate serial entrepreneur," said Naef, "I specialize in Business Development Coaching for lawyers to build their ideal practice or portable book of business, while not burning out.”
The Success Partner, located in Daphne, Alabama, with satellite offices in Washington, DC, & New Orleans, Louisiana, is a powerhouse coaching firm offering individual and group training worldwide. Naef specializes in offering business development for attorneys to help them build their book of business. Naef also offers individual and group coaching, conflict coaching, and Emotional Intelligence assessments. She is available for interactive speaking engagements for companies, trade organizations, professional development groups, academic institutions, networking meetings, and conferences.
