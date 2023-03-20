Tamara Stewart Releases Empowering New Record, 'Woman'

Tamara Stewart will release her brand new album, 'Woman' April 11th 2023 Tamara Stewart drops new record, 'Woman' No matter how you identify in this world, the songs on 'Woman' are bound to connect.

CMAA Award winner Tamara Stewart has kick-started an exciting new chapter with the announcement of her forthcoming studio album, 'Woman'.

I wanted to create an album that captured multiple elements of who I am at this point of my life. It’s been a hell of a journey to here, and this album represents who I am as an artist and a human.” — Tamara Stewart

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville based, Australian Country Music Association Award winner, Tamara Stewart, has kick-started an exciting new chapter with the announcement of her forthcoming studio album, 'Woman'.

The empowering record is being spearheaded by the lead single, 'Mean Girl', which delivers an epic first taste of what’s to come on April 11th when 'Woman' is released.

A standout collection of 13 songs, 'Woman' is a mark of Tamara’s many years of honing her craft and carving out her unique career path, with a clear commitment to her craft of songwriting and a soulful, unique voice that truly identifies Tamara with a one-of-a-kind sound.

After years of success in her homeland Australia and venturing to the USA and UK on many occasions over many years, Tamara made Nashville home in 2014. 'Woman' was recorded using Music City’s top studios, utilizing world class musicians and creating a stunning piece of work that will add to Tamara’s ever growing fan base and demonstrates her creative evolution. The new album acts as a stunning follow up to her 2018 release 'The Truth, The Music and Me' that opened the world to Tamara and spoke of her journey from ruin, through recovery, to rising after a painful divorce.

Tamara once again sits comfortably at the helm as producer of 'Woman'. This award-winning and chart-topping songwriter, singer, longtime survivor and hard-working woman in business, is right at home doing what she knew was her path, by the time she was 10 years old. Growing up in Mooroopna, a little country town in Central Victoria, Australia, Tamara is now decades on, still creating albums and stories and there is a sense with this new offering, that she’s just getting started.

Tamara has toured Australia (including her very first tour at age 21 playing shows through outback Australia), the UK, and has played multiple shows in the USA including the infamous CMA Fest as well as songwriting festivals across the USA, appearing many times at the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

Tamara Stewart oozes authenticity with her warm deep vocals, courageous truth-telling lyrics, and songwriting prowess, that can only be found in a woman who has hurt, healed, hoped and hunkered down to share her journey in song.

Through her honesty and ‘let's call a spade a spade’ approach, we too can hear our own truths echoed back to us in the walls of these songs.

LISTEN HERE

'Woman' not only takes existing fans into a new era of Tamara’s writing and producing, but also highlights her empowering and inspiring messages, that can help us feel a little less alone in our plight to get it all figured out. In fact, through songs like 'Just A Woman' and 'The Orphan', Tamara challenges the stereotypes and narratives that society has defined, and offers healing and connection in unseen, unheard and unspoken places and truths. Potentially, if we allow it, 'Woman' just may be able to liberate us all through a reflection of ourselves in a line, a word, or a song.

Not only an inspiration through music, Tamara keeps her creative contributions coming with her brand new podcast series ‘Heal My Story’ that kicked off earlier this year. She is also working on her debut offering as an Author, with her first book dropping near the end of 2023.

No matter how you identify in this world, the songs on 'Woman' are bound to connect. It is sure to move Tamara Stewart onto a new career playing field, and further cement her place as an accomplished Writer and Artist.

Tamara kicks off her UK tour for the new album on March 21st. Tamara is set to perform across the USA and also Australia in 2023.

