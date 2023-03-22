Julia Faller, Skin Care Expert and CEO, Says Benedetta Products are the Future of the Beauty Industry

Julia Faller

Benedetta preparations deliver functional results by using botanicals exclusively, never any petrochemicals.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julia Faller, skincare expert, CEO, and founder of Benedetta skin care products says her petrol-free formulas are the beauty industry's future. Benedetta was started to fulfill a need in the skincare sector, says Faller. "The professional industry was not ready for a shift from the chemical world to an efficient 100% botanical one," says Faller. Unable to find a lab to develop her products, Faller says she "took matters into her own hands." Faller created the first Hydrating Elixir in 1986 under Crystal Radiance Hydrating Elixirs. She spent ten years building her comprehensive range of functional skin care products, all composed exclusively of plant ingredients. Benedetta made its debut in the market for healthy foods in 1996.

"In my view, at the time of formulation, when tasked with a cohesive line of products that addresses the true needs of the skin, I realized that the skin was never respected in an industry that did not appreciate 'holistic' health. Instead, cosmetics and skin care were created to band-aide recurring issues. I felt that as the largest organ that houses our entire body and is a visible indicator of all diseases, something needed to be done to address the true systemic needs of the skin," explains Faller.

According to HealthGuidance.org., "many of the skin care products and cosmetics you are buying contain ingredients that are not only harmful to your skin, but also to your long term health. Many of these ingredients are known carcinogens (cancer-causing substances) and are used by the cosmetic industry simply because they are cheap." Wanting to offer her customers something different, Faller set the revolutionary tone and language for nourishing skin care formulations entirely composed of Farm-Sourced Certified Organic & Biodynamic ingredients because she believes that despite having a "having a preponderance of botanicals," products filled with petrochemicals are "illogical and still unhealthy."

"Benedetta is more than traditional skincare but a catalyst to improving your skin's best health, immunity, and overall behavior. Offering an extraordinary collection with a strong reputation for changing the status quo of how we think and care for our skin," states Faller.

Faller says her products are made in a hygienic environment. According to Faller, all Benedetta preparations are made in tiny batches in a clean room setting in the charming Sonoma County town of Petaluma, California. "We take pride in producing little waste and using no plastic for storage," says Faller. The results from her products speak for themselves, Faller adds.

"More than 30 years later, I couldn't be more humbled and pleased at the resilience and strength of my skin and those of my customers," says Faller.

To find out more about Julia Faller and Benedetta, click here: https://benedetta.com/

Don't want to shop online? Faller says to visit one of her two locations at 1 Ferry Building Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94111, or 18 Petaluma BLVD, N. Petaluma, CA 94952.