ENERGY AMERICA ENTERES MIDDLE EAST

USA-BASED SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURER PARTNERS WITH MIDDLE EASTERN OIL GAINT
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy America, a USA-based solar module manufacturer, and EPC enter a strategic partnership with Saudi Aramco related to the design and manufacture-N-TYPE SOLAR MODULE.
Total supply of 560MW by end of Q2-2024 of 670-Bifi.
As a response to market demand, EA has scaled up its capacity expansion plans for solar wafers and modules as it bids to reach 20GW and 30GW of manufacturing capacity, respectively, by the end of the year. A target of reaching 55GW of cell production remains unchanged.
The company expects Q4 2024 solar module shipments to be 13-15GW, while full-year shipments are forecasted to be 41.5-43.5GW.
In terms of additional capacity expansions overseas, Nathan Smith said the company is awaiting full details of the US’s Inflation Reduction Act before making any decision on new production plans in the country, adding: “It’s possible we expand our module capacity in the United States, but at this stage, we are still in the evaluation stage.”
“Energy America's German-based R&D center is working around the clock to enhance the efficiency ratio, including advanced simulation methods to make EA solar modules robust for the Middle Eastern market. “The Middle East is a high potential market for our panels.”
The oil-rich UAE has led the charge toward renewable energy with some major and high-profile solar projects like those in Masdar City, a completely sustainable new development designed to be carbon neutral. As the country embraces renewable energy in the midst of its tremendous wealth from oil development, other countries in the Middle East have taken notice, and the area is near the top of the list of areas around the world where solar could take off.
Energy America has been working on developing relationships, partnerships, and marketing efforts in the Middle East for the last several years, Nathan said.
Energy America will use its EA-QP solar modules in the ground-mounted Abu Dhabi project, according to a release from the company.
While many Middle Eastern solar projects act as research grounds to test different technologies against one another, the solar Abu Dhabi array will only contain Energy America modules.
The North American company was selected because its panels, the ones that will be used in Abu Dhabi in particular, are well-suited to the environment and climate in the UAE.
“Energy America is well known for its high-quality, high-performing, and very reliable modules under any conditions,” Nathan said. “Our modules have passed all international testing conditions and have the required certificates.”
Abu Dhabi is known for its extreme heat, humidity, and sandy environment.
“Humidity and sand storms were the main subjects of these tests,” Nathan said.
ABOUT ENERGY AMERICA
Energy America is a USA-based solar module manufacturer and EPC contractor serving the entire globe. Energy America designs and manufactures solar modules for all types of applications ranging from residential to utility applications.
Energy America has also established major milestones toward the innovation of next-generation solar modules that will be used for deep space exploration. mainly for power generation on Mars.
