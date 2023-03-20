Submit Release
TDOC Treatment Program Graduates Eight Participants

Destinee Stratton has been a participant at the DRC since 2021.  Three months into starting the program, she found out she was pregnant with her first child.  Through hard work, perseverance, and the support of the DRC, Destinee has since moved into a new home, started a full time job, connected with assistance programs to help her on her journey, and had a healthy baby boy.

“Thanks to this program, all of these amazing things that happened wouldn’t have if I was still in my addiction,” Destinee said.  “I want to thank every single person that has helped me through this journey of recovery.  I will continue to use everything that I learned at the DRC every day.  If it wasn’t for this program, I probably wouldn’t be alive, so I thank all of you for helping me save my life.”

Today, Destinee celebrated being sober for 2 years and 18 days.

The Tennessee Department of Correction implemented DRC’s as part of the 2016 Public Safety Act.  Services provided through the DRC include cognitive behavioral therapy, group and individual counseling, participation in community service, and job readiness courses to name a few.

