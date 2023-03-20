EUR 45 million in Swedish support to those affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria

SWEDEN, March 20 - Today, Monday 20 March, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU and the European Commission hosted an International Donors’ Conference in support of the people affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. At the Conference, Sweden presented its total support of approximately EUR 45 million. Pledges made at the Conference totalled approximately EUR 7 billion.

“Today’s meeting had one important goal: to turn our words of condolences and solidarity into action. And provide a strong, efficient and coordinated response to help the people affected by the devastating earthquakes. For the Swedish EU Presidency, we are grateful for the good cooperation with the Commission in arranging today’s conference and very impressed by the substantial results today, and humbled by the important work ahead of us,” says Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

“The international community has come together today in a strong show of support for the people in Türkiye and Syria affected by the earthquakes. These are important first steps to help relief and recovery efforts in the earthquake-stricken areas. The Government is proud to announce that Sweden’s total support now amounts to 45 million euro,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

Sweden has already provided approximately EUR 20.7 million in humanitarian support through Sida and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. It is now contributing an additional approximately EUR 24.3 million, bringing Sweden’s total financial support to approximately EUR 45 million. Sweden has also contributed non-financial support (staff, equipment and facilities) worth approximately EUR 4.7 million.

The Donors’ Conference was co-hosted by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, representing the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU. The moderators were Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhely.

The Donors’ Conference was attended by representatives of EU Member States, candidate countries and potential candidate countries, neighbouring countries and partner countries, G20 countries (except for Russia), Gulf Cooperation Council Member States, the United Nations, international organisations, humanitarian actors, and international and European financial institutions.

The Conference took place in Brussels and was organised in coordination with the Turkish authorities.