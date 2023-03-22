Second Annual Grief Awareness Day Will Be Held on Saturday, May 13 in Marrero
Le Bourriche Bar & Gifts 2nd Annual Grief Awareness Day is a way to let grieving parents know they are not forgotten.
The event will feature games for children, guest speakers, a car show, a balloon release and much more.
Owner, Trinette Wilson believes in giving back to her community.
Grief Awareness Day, co-sponsored by Trinette Wilson and Terrick Jones, honors parents who have lost a child to violence.
We want to do our part to help heal our community. I spoke with parents who say people stop checking on them after a few months and forget about the hurt.”WESTWEGO, LA, UNITED STATES , March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10 am-6 pm, co-sponsors Trinette Wilson and Terrick Jones will host the 2nd Annual Grief Awareness Day. The event will be held at 1968 Barrataria Blvd, Marrero, LA, to honor parents who lost a child to violence. There will be a balloon release, guest speakers, a vendors market, food vendors, a car show, a food challenge, games for the children, and much more.
— Trinnette Wilson, Owner of Le Bouchierre Bar & Gifts
Wilson is the owner of Le Bourriche Bar & Gifts, and Jones is the President of New Orleans Talk Network and Founder/Ceo of The Live Line Media LLC &. his podcast, The Live Line TV and Radio.
Grief Awareness Day will be a family-friendly event with entertainment for all ages. Wilson and Jones wanted to provide an opportunity for small business owners to be vendors, foster a networking atmosphere and support a great cause while ultimately stimulating the economy.
"This event is an opportunity to make sure that grieving families receive the support and comfort they need during hard times. We want to do our part to help heal our community. I spoke with parents who say people stop checking on them says after a few months and forget about the hurt,” says Wilson.
For more information on Grief Awareness Day or to participate as a vendor, please contact Trinette Wilson at (504) 231-0950.
About Le Bourriche Bar & Gifts
Le Bourrche Bar & Gifts offers uniquely designed baskets. The items for the gift baskets are especially chosen with uniqueness in mind.
Owner Trinette Wilson has a passion for custom baskets — she’s been creating them for over 20 years — and takes pride in every detail of every basket. Trinette went from raising her children at a very young age to owning her own minority business.
About Terrick Jones, Sr.
Terrick Jones Sr. is a Community Advocate and Podcaster. He is the President of New Orleans Talk Network and Founder/Ceo of The Live Line Media LLC &. his podcast, The Live Line TV and Radio. NewOrleansTalkNetwork.com is an interactive media website that features 24-hour radio. He can be reached at (504) 708-9454.
