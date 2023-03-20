Derby Barracks - Snowmobile Theft (Request for Information)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5001363
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/19/2023 at 0108 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Walt’s Sales and Service, US Route 5 Derby VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Joshua Allaire
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/20/2023 a report was received from Walt’s Sales and Service on US Route 5 in Derby that a customers snowmobile had been stolen at approximately 0108 hours on 03/19/2023. Investigation revealed a red 2022 Lynx Rave 850 bearing VT registration 2373H was stolen from the customers trailer parked in their lot. The engine of the snowmobile has manufacturer serial number MC019113.
Photos are attached of suspect vehicles. A small vehicle was seen on security video driving from the Beebe Road to US Route 5 and individuals were seen accessing the trailers on the property at approximately 1220 hours. A different larger vehicle returned at 0108 hours and an individual exited the vehicle, removed the snowmobile from the trailer, then drove it from the scene east on the VAST trail adjacent to Walt’s. A photo is also attached of a snowmobile of the same make and model for likeness only.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881