Williston Barracks / Consumption of alcohol by minors
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23A1001642
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brandon Doll and Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
STATION: VSP Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 11 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: 181 Windswept Lane, Charlotte, VT
VIOLATION: Consumption of alcohol by minors
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating an underage drinking party that occurred late Friday, March 17, 2023, at a private residence at 181 Windswept Lane in Charlotte. Following reports to VSP regarding the party late Friday night, troopers responded at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, March 18, and found multiple juveniles on the property. Several of the juveniles were intoxicated, and troopers issued diversion paperwork for consumption of alcohol by a minor. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
