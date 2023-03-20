Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Consumption of alcohol by minors

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A1001642

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brandon Doll and Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

STATION: VSP Williston Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 11 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 181 Windswept Lane, Charlotte, VT

VIOLATION: Consumption of alcohol by minors

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an underage drinking party that occurred late Friday, March 17, 2023, at a private residence at 181 Windswept Lane in Charlotte. Following reports to VSP regarding the party late Friday night, troopers responded at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, March 18, and found multiple juveniles on the property. Several of the juveniles were intoxicated, and troopers issued diversion paperwork for consumption of alcohol by a minor. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

 

- 30 -

 

