Iowa DNR to begin annual spring burning, Clear Lake Wildlife Unit

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be conducting prescribed burns this spring on wildlife management areas managed by the Iowa DNR’s Clear Lake Wildlife Unit in Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Franklin, Winnebago, Worth and Wright counties.

Areas scheduled for prescribed burns are Union Hills and Ventura Marsh, in Cerro Gordo County; Gladfelter Marsh, Eagle Lake Wetland Complex, Lake Edwards and Pilot Knob, in Hancock County; Buffalo Basins, in Franklin County; Buffalo Center Potholes, Good Neighbors Marsh, Harmon Lake and Hogsback Marsh, in Winnebago County; Elk Creek and Hanlontown Slough, in Worth County; and Lower Morse, in Wright County.

Prescribed burns are used to improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities and reduce wildfire potential and vary in size from a few acres to several hundred acres. Burn units are typically on a 4-5 year rotation.

Prescribed burns typically begin mid to late morning and are completed by late afternoon or early evening between mid-March and mid-May. Burns will be conducted on a day that meets the objectives and weather conditions defined in the burn plan. Any prescribed burns that are not able to be completed this spring will be considered for the burn schedule next fall.

Contact Iowa DNR wildlife biologist TJ Herrick at 641-425-2814 with any questions or concerns.