Design Technologies is now FirstXFounder

Reinforcing the commitment to prioritize foundersBRANFORD, CT, US, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Technologies LLC, committed to helping launch early-stage IP based companies, has unveiled a new brand, reflecting the organization’s purpose and continued direction.
Design Technologies LLC founded in 2008, is led by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, with a mission to deliver entrepreneur education and business networking to emerging life science ventures in the NY Metro area through community centered, technology based economic development (TBED) programs including Accelerator for Biosciences in CT (ABCT), Entrepreneurship Lab NYC (ELabNYC), Westchester County Biosciences Accelerator (WCBA) and Next Milestone.
The organization’s new brand, FirstXFounder, reflects the progress and growth of the programs offered by the company since its inception and its continued commitment and dedication to providing support to founders and early-stage companies.
FirstXFounder delivers expert led programming to foster foundational business skills and meaningful connections necessary to advance.
According to Mary Howard, Program Director of FirstXFounder, “We believe our new identity and direction clarify our mission and priorities. This rebranding will help us to not only grow, but better connect with our clients, industry, and community.”
The new FirstXFounder identity features a modern logo that demonstrates the company’s focus on providing solutions that empower innovators to pursue their goals.
About FirstXFounder
FirstXFounder (formerly Design Technologies LLC), founded in 2008, supports first-time founders of life science companies of any stage in four competitive entry biosciences programs ABCT, WCBA, and Next Milestone, and the Master Class series, ELabNYC. Over $2.3B has been collectively raised by 500 program alums delivering the largest pipeline of ventures into Metro area incubators, creating 1,000 new jobs, and helping build the regional ecosystem.
