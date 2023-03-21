TRHT Selma to Launch Free Concert Series Through Levitt AMP Grant
Free concert series will run for ten weeks beginning May 27, 2023!
TRHT Selma is grateful for the Levitt Foundation and our opportunity to expand the work of narrative change to include performing arts...”SELMA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting with a classic car show featuring Ms. Necie and Sounds on Saturday, May 27, TRHT Selma in partnership with the City of Selma as well as the Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Information will work to host ten weeks of free concerts at the Riverfront Amphitheater and Park thanks to funding from the Levitt Foundation.
— Lydia Chatmon, TRHT Selma Program Director
The Levitt AMP Selma Concert Series events are free to the public and scheduled for May 27th through July 29th, with shows being held at Selma’s Riverfront Amphitheater and Park each Saturday throughout the summer. Musical genres represented will include rhythm and blues, country, bluegrass, jazz, and zydeco.
Last year TRHT Selma, through the Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF), applied to receive funding to help incorporate the performance arts into the work of equity, inclusion, and economic development. BBCF applied to the Levitt Foundation and won designation as an AMP city in 2022. The Selma Center for Nonviolence, as the TRHT Selma programmatic partner, will assist in outreach to ensure broad community involvement. “TRHT Selma is grateful for the Levitt Foundation and our opportunity to expand the work of narrative change to include performing arts. If we can bring our community together with free live concerts, promote equity and healing, all while encouraging our neighbors who frequent the shows to take advantage of what our downtown has to offer, there’s a win-win-win,” shared TRHT Selma Director Lydia Chatmon.
Selma’s Riverfront Amphitheater and Park was selected as the site to host the free concerts to help spur traffic throughout Selma’s downtown and cause an economic uptick among downtown businesses on the weekend. Danielle Wooten, Director of Planning and Development for the City of Selma explained, “Levitt has a proven track record of being an economic driver and improving the quality of life for funded cities. We will not only have vendors from across the region, but also encourage concert goers to shop and explore Selma’s downtown.”
“Although we applied months ago, this is perfect timing for us to be able to bring some joy and spread love in our community,” said Chamber Executive Director Sheryl Smedley.
To receive updates on the full line up of artists and partnership opportunities, log onto www.TRHTSelma.org.
The Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation Selma (TRHT Selma) initiative is a partnership between the Black Belt Community Foundation and the Selma Center for Nonviolence.
