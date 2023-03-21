Introducing the Power Plate® REV™ with VibeShift™ Technology
Power Plate Rev features patent-pending VibeShift™ Technology to deliver safe, precise, predictable user-generated mechanical vibration through the pedals
Creating a REVolution in health and fitnessUSA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Plate®, the global leader in advanced technology vibration solutions is proud to introduce the Power Plate® REV™; as the first health, fitness and wellness product to deliver the benefits of vibration in a cycling modality, this type of training has never been possible until now!
To be formally launched globally at the FIBO tradeshow— April 13th – 16th in Cologne, Germany — the Power Plate REV features patent-pending VibeShift™ Technology to deliver safe, precise, predictable user-generated mechanical vibration through the pedals to maximize the intensity of a workout by significantly increasing muscle activation, oxygen uptake, calorie burn and cardiovascular effort.
The Power Plate REV offers any health and fitness facility an exciting vibration concept that delivers accelerated results to their members and clients; as well as maximum cardio, strength, and wellness benefits in a minimum amount of time while driving more muscle activation.
“The Power Plate REV is a truly unique product”, says Lee Hillman, CEO of Performance Health Systems, manufacturer of Power Plate. “Resistance amplified by vibration delivers an outstanding experience that not only drives usage, but also delivers real results”.
“When combined with Power Plate whole body vibration, the Power Plate REV enables integrated vibration-centered programming to create opportunities for unique circuit training and group exercise programs, personal training and more. And, engaging vibration on the Power Plate REV quickly elevates the user’s heart rate making it perfect for HIIT/REHIIT applications.”
Featuring proprietary programming to meet a wide variety of needs, from better overall health to intense elite training, incorporating the Power Plate REV into a fitness facility’s offering will attract new and retain current members, establish a point of difference, and create a competitive advantage.
Power Plate REV also integrates perfectly with other training modalities on the gym floor for added variety and flexibility of use.
Visit Power Plate at FIBO, booths 7E14 & 7E15 to see the REV in action.
For more information on the Power Plate REV, visit powerplate.com.
About Power Plate
Power Plate is owned, manufactured, and distributed by Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company delivering advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment.
Power Plate utilizes innovative science and technology to enhance movement through vibration for accelerated health, fitness, and wellbeing results to improve quality of life at any age.
Using Power Plate is the innovative, timesaving and results-driven way to move better, feel better, and live better.
