The Green at 320 Kicks Off Its Inaugural Season with Hundreds of Free Events and Activities

The Green at 320 will host hundreds of free classes, activities and events - including comedy shows, as pictured here - beginning May 1, 2023. This will be The Green's first full season of programming. The Green at 320 is the largest privately-owned public park in Downtown Chicago, with 1.5 acres of beautiful outdoor space. The Green - located behind 320 South Canal and bordered by Clinton, Jackson and Van Buren Streets - is connected to Union Station via pedway. All of the programming at The Green at 320 is free and open to the public, including weekly poetry nights hosted by the Chicago Poetry Center. The full programming calendar can be found at www.thegreenat320southcanal.com.

Programming at Downtown Chicago’s largest privately-owned public park will include a new weekly Farmers Market, fitness classes, Movies in the Park and more.

Its green environs - coupled with its exciting lineup of activities, entertainment and events - will make The Green a truly irresistible attraction all summer long and for years to come.” — Connor Kelly, Park Program and Event Manager

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green at 320 South Canal, the largest privately-owned public park in Chicago’s Central Business District, announces the lineup for its 2023 season of programming - all of which will be free and open to the public. The Green’s inaugural season will include a new weekly Farmers Market presented by BMO, yoga classes, a run club, poetry readings, live music, and Movies in the Park, among many other offerings, and will kick off on Monday, May 1st.

The Green at 320 opened quietly in late 2022 and offered a handful of events and classes weekly. Despite its limited programming schedule, the park still attracted hundreds of people each week. Organizers expect thousands more to flock to The Green for the 2023 season, lured not only by exciting free events but also by its lush landscape and convenient access to public transportation.

“We see The Green at 320 as a town square for Chicago’s Central Business District, a place where everyone can come together - from residents to office workers, suburban commuters to Downtown explorers - to enjoy Chicago at its most beautiful,” said Christy Domin of Riverside Investment & Development. “There are few things better than Summertime in Chicago, and The Green will help our guests make the most of every precious moment with a jam-packed schedule of free outdoor programming.”

“Set against the backdrop of a stunning example of modern architecture - the LEED Gold certified 320 South Canal building - The Green at 320 and its 1.5 acres of beautiful outdoor space truly embody Chicago’s beloved motto “City in a Garden,” said Connor Kelly, Park Program and Event Manager. “Its green environs, coupled with its exciting lineup of activities, entertainment and events, will make The Green a truly irresistible attraction all summer long and for years to come.”

Special events planned for The Green at 320 include:

● Kick-Off to Summer Barbeque – May 25

● Movies in the Park – May 17, June 14, July 12, August 16, and September 13

● Bike Tune-Ups – May 24, July 20, September 21

● Comedy Shows – June 7, August 10,

● Small Business Expo with BMO – May 11

● Wine Tastings and Cocktail Classes with Canal Street Eatery/Afterbar – June 28, July 26, August 23

● Fall Festival – September 26-28

A sampling of The Green’s 2023 weekly programming is below. All events are subject to change due to weather. A detailed event calendar and regular updates can be found by following @thegreenat320 on Instagram or visiting thegreenat320southcanal.com.

WEEKLY PROGRAMMING (May through September 2023)

MONDAY

11:30 AM – Yoga Flow Express (30 minutes, mats provided, open to all levels)

6:00 PM – Poetry Readings & Open Mic, curated by the Chicago Poetry Center

TUESDAY

8:00 AM – Pilates (30 minutes, mats provided, open to all levels)

3:00-7:00 PM – Farmers Market, presented by BMO

4:00-7:00 PM – Music at the Market (live music, genres vary each week)

5:00 PM – Run Club (3-mile guided run, open to all levels)

WEDNESDAY

11:00 AM – Body HIIT & Core (high intensity interval training, open to all levels)

12:00-1:00 PM – Live at Lunch (performances curated by See Chicago Dance)

4:00-6:00 PM – Midweek Music Series (live music, genres vary each week)

THURSDAY

7:30 AM – Morning Yoga (45 minutes, mats provided, open to all levels)

11:00 AM-1:00PM – Tunes at Noon (live music, genres vary each week)



Visitors to The Green at 320 will find an exciting range of food and beverage options at Canal Street Eatery & Market and Afterbar, which are located immediately adjacent to the park. Canal Street Eatery & Market features an Italian-inspired restaurant and wine bar, a coffee and pastry counter and a gourmet retail market, while Afterbar offers classic and modern drinks from beverage director Patrick McGoldrick, alongside an expansive patio overlooking The Green. Happy hour specials are available Monday through Friday from 3-6pm. More information can be found at canalstreetchicago.com or by following @canalstreetchicago and @afterbarchicago on Instagram.

The Green at 320 is located at 320 South Canal and is connected to Union Station via an enclosed pedway, providing easy access to the Metra train concourses, Amtrak trains and the LoopLink CTA bus lines. Multiple El stations are less than half a mile away, including the Clinton station (Blue line) and the Quincy station (Pink, Brown, Orange, Purple Express lines), as are expressways and public bike lanes.

Free programming at The Green at 320 will begin on Monday, May 1st and run through the end of summer. The Green at 320 is also available for private event rentals, including brand activations, corporate outings and even weddings. For more information, please visit thegreenat320southcanal.com.

ABOUT THE GREEN AT 320

The Green at 320 South Canal is the largest privately-owned public park in Chicago Central Business District. The 1.5-acre space features a 10,000-square-foot lawn, lush landscaping, seating alcoves and an amphitheater. The Green at 320 offers a robust lineup of outdoor programming from May to September, all free and open to the public. In June of 2022, Riverside Investment & Development and Convexity Properties opened The Green at 320 as part of the 320 South Canal development adjacent to Union Station. The park was designed by award-winning Chicago-based architects Goettsch Partners and landscape architecture firm Confluence. More information can be found at thegreenat320southcanal.com and 320southcanal.com.