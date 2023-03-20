Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 390,395 in the last 365 days.

The Architek Group is Now Scheduling Lunch and Learn Sessions for 2023

ATTENTION ARCHITECTS: LU Accredited Learning Sessions on Green Roof, Green Walls & Living Architecture as well as Stainless Steel Cable For Architecture available now.

Session 1: Living Architecture and Biophilic Design for Urban Cities

Green roofs can contribute positively to urban pollinator and beneficial insect biodiversity. Including the Architek Group early in the design phase will help ensure the most biodiverse results!

Session 2: Stainless Steel Design in Architecture – Endless Possibilities

The Architek Group is pleased to provide design ideas using stainless steel cable solutions for Architecture which include; webnet and cable railing systems for high-rise buildings that can reduce heat island and water waste. This lunch and learn session also includes webnet facade systems, catenary lighting structures and bridge safety netting.

Interested in our Lunch & Learn Sessions in 2023?

Contact Our Team to Schedule A Session! Book & Schedule here.

Vancouver 1 (604) 714-0028 | Toronto 1 (888) 317-9226 | Montreal 1 (514) 727-1188

Architek is a full-service design-build firm in the Living Building systems business providing comprehensive services for: green roofs, living facades, vertical gardens/living walls and site water management. Services include: design-assist, shop drawings, product distribution, installation and maintenance services. Architek has been providing living building solutions in western Canada for 16 years and is now expanding to offer services nation-wide in Canada.

Visit ARCHITEK Sustainable Building Products in the Greenroofs.com Directory

You just read:

The Architek Group is Now Scheduling Lunch and Learn Sessions for 2023

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more