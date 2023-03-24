Theta Recruits Experienced Head of Sales to Help Take Firm to the Next Level

Predictive customer analytics firm, founded by customer value experts Peter Fader and Daniel McCarthy, continues to build out management team.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theta, a predictive customer analytics firm, today announced the hiring of Jess Chandler as the company’s head of sales. She is the third addition to the Theta management team in less than 12 months. The company added a head of marketing and head of data science and engineering in 2022. Jess will be responsible for leading Theta’s sales operations, including architecting sales strategy and scaling revenue as the company continues its upward trajectory in the predictive customer value and marketing analytics space.
“We’re thrilled to have Jess join us. She brings the right combination of sales expertise, industry experience and energy to help Theta continue expanding opportunities to assist private equity firms and companies across all industries in leveraging customer metrics to assess overall company health and value,” Peter Fader, co-founder of Theta, said.
Jess previously served as the head of sales for Retina AI, a predictive customer lifetime value intelligence company. Her background also includes sales, business development and account management positions with Lemonlight, an on-demand video production company, and Clash Music, an independent media agency.
She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. She also earned a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Edinburgh in Edinburgh, Scotland, with a focus on entrepreneurship and innovation.
Theta was co-founded by Peter Fader and Daniel McCarthy, leading experts in the field of customer behavior analytics and professors at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Emory University's Goizueta Business School, respectively. The company was launched following the sale of Fader and McCarthy’s previous consumer analytics firm, Zodiac, to Nike in 2018.
In addition to their academic research on customer lifetime value and customer-based corporate valuation, Theta’s founders are frequently interviewed by and quoted in leading industry and news publications, podcasts and other media outlets, and are in high demand as speakers on these topics.
About Theta
Theta provides predictive customer analytics services and consulting to companies across numerous industries, as well as to private equity firms. The firm leverages customer lifetime value (CLV) and its own Customer-Based Corporate Valuation® (CBCV) models to provide actionable insights into customer behaviors, as well as overall company value and how it can be enhanced.
For more information about Theta, visit www.thetaclv.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contact: Tara Heptinstall, Head of Marketing, 803.467.7123 or tara@thetaclv.com
