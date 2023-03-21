Future Customer Behavior Drives More Accurate Revenue Forecasting
Predictive customer value experts and Theta co-founders Peter Fader and Daniel McCarthy to lead webinar on customer-based valuation methodsPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theta, a predictive customer analytics company, is holding a free webinar for private equity professionals and other business executives March 29 from 1-2 pm EST entitled “Forecasting Revenue Based on Customer Behavior.” Registration is available here.
The presentation will discuss Customer-Based Corporate Valuation® (CBCV) and customer base value analyses, which use customer behavior metrics to drive better decision making. The methodologies have proven to be highly accurate – within 5% ─ for forecasting revenue and for valuing businesses by predicting future customer acquisition, retention, purchasing, and spending.
Leading the discussion will be Theta’s co-founders, Peter Fader and Daniel McCarthy, noted customer value experts and professors of marketing at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, respectively. Fader and McCarthy previously founded Zodiac, a predictive analytics company they sold to Nike in 2018.
The presentation will cover:
How CBCV and customer base value analysis differ from other valuation and forecasting approaches
How they work, what data is required and why the business model matters
Real-world use cases
Things to watch out for when using these approaches
Additional information and webinar registration is available on Theta’s website.
About Theta
Theta provides predictive customer analytics services and consulting to companies across numerous industries, as well as to private equity firms. The firm leverages customer lifetime value (CLV) and its own Customer-Based Corporate Valuation® (CBCV) models to provide actionable insights into customer behaviors, as well as overall company value and how it can be enhanced.
For more information about Theta, visit www.thetaclv.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contact: Tara Heptinstall, Head of Marketing, tara@thetaclv.com
Tara Heptinstall
Theta
+1 803-467-7123
