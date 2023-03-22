New Leadership for DC-based Strategy Consulting Firm
BroadBranch Advisors' expanded leadership enhances the firm's strengths. Each new leadership team member has decades of experience, which drives keen insights. Team members are united in a common goal of bringing in-depth strategic analysis to each assignment.
As part of the leadership team expansion, BroadBranch Advisors names Courtney Matson as the new Managing Partner. Ms. Matson joined BroadBranch in 2017 and has led go-to-market analyses, competitor and acquisition strategies, and other strategic assignments for a range of clients. She is a former officer at USAID and speaks four languages, a major asset in the development of nuanced global perspectives. Ms. Matson completed her undergraduate degree at Middlebury College, with a focus on International Affairs and Chinese Language and Culture. With a fellowship awarded by Rotary International, she earned her master’s degree from the University of Bradford in England. Ms. Matson is committed to giving back to her community and serves on the Board of Girls on the Run DC and Latino Economic Development Center as well as belonging to the women’s network Chief.
“I am excited to help lead this firm to our next phase, as we capitalize on the growth and success of our efforts to date. We will continue prioritizing the delivery of results for our clients while ensuring the continued personal and professional growth of our team members.”
As part of this change, co-founder John Hedden will remain a Partner. He will continue to support strategic client engagements while leading BroadBranch Advisors' training and other efforts. Clients and team members alike will benefit from his deep experience and perspectives honed from roles at BroadBranch, Capital One, AT&T, and Amoco Corporation. “I’m excited to spend more time serving customers and training the next generation of this team, and I couldn’t be happier to have Courtney helping drive us forward.“
Greg Thompson will continue to lead BroadBranch's Life Science practice as well as guiding sales and marketing efforts. Mr. Thompson has more than twenty years of experience in the life sciences, supporting customers across a variety of related areas, including diagnostics, medical devices, and healthcare. Mr. Thompson is an alumnus of Millsaps College, and has also completed graduate studies in Biochemistry at Louisiana State University and has earned an MBA from Georgetown University.
Martha Searby recently joined the Leadership Team as Director of People and Culture. An accomplished professional, Ms. Searby’s background includes a variety of roles with organizations such as Nestlé and Andersen Consulting. Her journey engendered a broad view of the employee experience and an understanding of the importance of investing in team members and developing a people-first mentality. Ms. Searby holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a BA from Northwestern University.
About BroadBranch Advisors
BroadBranch Advisors works across a variety of industries, including life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, food & beverages, cybersecurity, and more. We support our clients using a data-driven approach for guiding growth and solving our clients’ most challenging problems. From acquisition due diligence, competitive intelligence or strategic decision support, BroadBranch helps organizations at critical growth junctures.
