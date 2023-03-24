16-year-old New Rap Sensation Drippy J is Taking the Music Industry by Storm

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The young artist known as Drippy J has a passion for music that started at a young age. He has created his own unique style by blending sounds from the East Coast, West Coast & South. For Drippy J, music is not just a form of self-expression but a business that he loves and plans to succeed in. He hopes to motivate people of all ages to pursue their dreams and live life to the fullest.
Drippy believes that everyone has their own unique style and that it all starts with a mindset that aligns with your heart. He also believes that self-love starts with self-reflection and that fashion is a reflection of your inner love for yourself. At this year's Rolling Loud Festival, Drippy J had the opportunity to perform his single "Lotta Things" alongside Toosii, who at the time of this publication has over 4.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. This was a significant achievement for the young artist and a testament to his talent and potential as an artist.
Drippy J's performance at Rolling Loud was a crowd-pleaser, and it can been seen for yourself by following the link below. In conclusion, Drippy J is already a rising star in the rap world at the age of 16. Keep an eye for this young artist because he's up next!
