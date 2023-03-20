New seniors’ housing redevelopment coming to Cloverdale

CANADA, March 20 - The Province is partnering with Columbus Homes and the Senior Citizens Housing of South Surrey Society to replace two aging apartment buildings in Cloverdale.

The project will provide more affordable rental homes for seniors with low incomes.

“This new project will help ensure a supply of quality, affordable homes for seniors in Cloverdale so they aren’t forced to move away from the community they call home,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Thank you to Columbus Homes and the Seniors Citizens Housing of South Surrey Society for working with us to deliver homes that will provide an affordable place to live for seniors in need.”

Zappone Manor, at 5956-176A St., will replace 50 units that are nearing the end of their lifespan. The new five-storey building will have 89 units, which will be a mix of studio and one-bedroom homes. Residents will remain in their existing homes during construction and will have the option of moving into the new development when construction is complete.

“Columbus Homes has been providing seniors’ housing for almost 60 years. This project has been one of the most challenging projects to date with the fluctuating interest rates and rising construction costs,” said Mike Garisto, president and chief operating officer, Columbus Homes. “Thanks to the Province’s support, we can move forward with this much-needed housing for our seniors and some of our low-income-earning senior women in the community.”

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2023.

“Affordable housing redevelopments like this are long overdue and are welcome news to the Cloverdale community,” said Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale. “The construction of these new homes helps ensure a supply of quality, affordable homes for seniors in Cloverdale so they can continue to afford to live here in our community. I firmly believe this project will set the standard for similar housing projects in the Surrey-Cloverdale area.”

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 40,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including approximately 1,800 homes in Surrey.

Quick Facts:

The Province is providing a $6.2-million grant to the project.

Columbus Homes is contributing $4.5 million to the project.

Land for the project is being provided by the Seniors Citizens Housing of South Surrey Society.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/