Exciting Launch of New Technology Division for AI, Data Center, IOT & Fintech: Hollywall Ent. Stock Symbol: HWAL

Exciting Launch of New Tech Division to Capitalize on the Billion Dollar Markets for AI, Data Center, IOT, and Fintech: Hollywall Ent. Stock Symbol: HWAL $HWAL

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HWAL)

HWAL is building, restoring and creating ""SMART" communities and telecommunication networks throughout the United States of America.” — Darnell Sutton, CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exciting Launch of New Technology Division to Capitalize on the Emerging, Multi-Billion Dollar Markets for AI, Data Center, IOT, and Fintech: Hollywall Entertainment (Stock Symbol: HWAL)  High Profile Telecommunications, Infrastructure, Technology, Media, Entertainment and Broadcasting Company. Rights to Master Recordings of Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, The Jackson 5, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, The Bee Gees, Chicago, and More. New Technology Division Focused on Modern AI, Data Centers, Blockchain, NFT, Crypto, IOT, and Fintech Industries. Plans to Launch Global NFT Marketplace for Music, Film, Books, and Software Games to Increase Venue and Capitalize on the Growing NFT Space.Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: HWAL) is a telecommunications, technology, media, entertainment, and broadcasting company that operates through its various subsidiaries including Hollywall Development Company (HWDC), HW Vision and HW Latlong, and multiple divisions including HW School of Communications, Hollywall Music, Hollywall TV, HW Productions, HW Networks, HWRadio, HWGOV, and The Hollywall Foundation.HWAL owns exclusive and nonexclusive rights to market, manufacture and distribute music master recordings performed by legends such as Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, The Jackson 5, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, The Bee Gees, Chicago, and others.Hollywall Development Company, LLC is a subsidiary of HWAL, a minority-majority controlled and operated consortium company, founded and managed by Darnell Sutton as President/CEO, and formed by seasoned corporate executives from major industries along with hand-selected partnerships with Investment Banks, Global Capital Funds, Public Financial and Wealth Management Firms, Construction Engineering / Building Companies, Federal Agencies, State and Local Governments, Non-profits, Faith-based Organizations, and Housing Authorities. HWAL is building, restoring, and creating "SMART" communities and telecommunication networks throughout the United States of America.Some HWAL initiatives include:Designing, engineering, constructing, operating, and providing 5G infrastructure, Rural and Urban Wireless and Broadband Telecommunications Network Infrastructure,Fostering, developing, and implementing entrepreneurial and economic development opportunities for minority business enterprises (MBEs),Working in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) to solve the challenges of deploying broadband in vulnerable communities, and The installation of Rural Broadband Connectivity throughout agriculturally-rich communities ensures farmers can maintain and increase sustainable practices using digital tools, among other initiatives of the Company. HWAL Forms New Technology DivisionOn March 20th HWAL announced it has formed a new technology division and intends to invest in and acquire operating companies in the AI, Data Center, Blockchain, NFT, Crypto, IOT, and Fintech Industries.Through the new technology division, HWAL intends to complete the development of several proprietary networks that will incorporate Blockchain, AI, Non-Fungible Technology, (NFT), cryptocurrencies, and tokenomics into the development of the digital networks and marketplace platforms.Going forward, HWAL looks to launch a new global NFT marketplace for music, film, books, and software games to increase its venue and capitalize on the growing NFT space. For more details visit this direct link: https://hollywall.com/hollywall-nft/ The global AI market size is projected to grow from USD 387.45 billion in 2022 to USD 1394.30 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast period. Growing investment in AI technology by enterprises of all sizes across industries to garner momentum in the next several years. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its recent report, titled "Artificial Intelligence Market Forecast, 2022-2029." As per the report, the global market size was USD 328.34 billion in 2021.The Data Center Market report states. "The data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 615.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.98% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for data centers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and the MEA. The significant increase in the adoption of cloud services by enterprises across industries in countries such as the US and Canada will facilitate the data center market growth in North America over the forecast period.The global non-fungible token market size is expected to reach USD 211.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for digital art worldwide is one of the major factors driving the NFT (non-fungible token) market growth. Digital art is defined as art that is displayed or created using digital technologies.The growing use of cryptocurrency globally is also anticipated to drive the growth of the market. This is because cryptocurrency is used by people to purchase digital assets. 