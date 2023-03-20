Celebrate the Arrival of Spring with Easy-to-Grow Root Vegetables and Spring Bulbs from Bath Garden Center
Welcome spring and beat rising grocery store prices with a bounty of root vegetables and spring bulbs.FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bath Garden Center proudly announces the availability of an extensive range of root vegetables and spring bulbs, just in time for the gardening enthusiasts to kick off the season. With the onset of St. Patrick's Day, gardeners can look forward to planting and cultivating these delightful and nutritious plants. The selection includes popular root vegetables and spring bulbs such as potatoes, onions, shallots, garlic, rhubarb, asparagus, and many more. Gardeners can plant these from St. Patrick's Day until the end of April, providing flexibility and convenience for individuals of all gardening skill levels.
Opting to grow these plants at home presents numerous advantages. Not only is it more cost-effective than purchasing produce from the store, but homegrown vegetables also offer superior taste and freshness. Moreover, engaging in gardening activities can be a rewarding and therapeutic way to appreciate the outdoors and connect with nature. To further enhance customer convenience, Bath Garden Center offers many of these spring bulbs and root vegetables for purchase through their online store. Customers can explore the available options and select the perfect plants to complement their gardens this season.
Dedicated to providing high-quality plants and gardening supplies, Bath Garden Center strives to help customers create the garden of their dreams. Their knowledgeable staff is eager to assist both experienced gardeners and beginners in selecting the ideal plants to suit their unique gardening requirements. Don't miss the chance to cultivate delicious and nutritious root vegetables and spring bulbs this season. Visit the online store or drop by Bath Garden Center to embark on a delightful spring planting journey!
About the Company:
Bath Garden Center and Nursery has served the people of Fort Collins, Colorado for the past fifty-eight years. Tom Bath founded Bath Garden Center in 1965 with a pickup truck and a few tools. The nursery and garden center was established organically after Tom began his landscaping company. He purchased some land to store tools and plants after he started his landscaping company, and the nursery and garden center quickly followed. Tom decided to open the retail business after several members of the community stopped by to ask if they could buy a tree or two. Bath Garden Center has since expanded to include a boutique, a garden center, and landscaping services. In recent years, they have grown their business to include online sales and have established themselves as a haven for gardeners in the Fort Collins area.
Mundy Miller
Bath Garden Center
+1 (970) 484-5022
mundy@bathgardencenter.com