Actor BRIAN NORRIS Emerges on Season Two of HBO Noir Crime Drama ‘PERRY MASON’
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Brian Norris emerges during the second season of the celebrated HBO depression-era noir crime drama, PERRY MASON.
Led once again by Matthew Rhys, Juliette Rylance and Chris Chalk, the new season kicked-off months after the Dodson case has come to an end and the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. Introduced during the Chapter Ten episode, Norris steps into the storyline as ‘Twist’ when Perry, Della, and Paul show up at the city’s Hoovervilles and find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies.
Norris was excited at the chance to be part of the series, "I've always loved film noir. I grew up watching Chinatown and LA Confidential with my parents. The chance to step into that world, built and imagined so thoroughly and beautifully, and then with actors like Matthew, Juliette, and Chris... it was a bucket list experience."
Most recently, Norris gained millions of fans recurring as the aggressive and slinky Paparazzo Felty on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital. He also notably appeared on the ABC hit The Rookie: Feds, and in the Tribeca premiering political thriller feature film 88. Prior to this, he grabbed attention for his recurring stints on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, Hulu’s Reprisal, and Neil Labute’s DirecTV series Full Circle. His numerous credits also include roles on New Amsterdam, S.W.A.T., Into The Dark, Masters of Sex, Castle, Mad Men, and the comedy feature film A Thousand Words starring Eddie Murphy. In addition, Norris worked on the top selling PlayStation5 game Horizon Forbidden West, and with award winning director Sam Barlow on the video game Minsky.
Up next, Norris heads to The CW for an episode of the popular action crime drama Walker; and he stars in the black-and-white Hitchcock-style indie thriller feature film Much Goes Up in Flames.
Behind the scenes, Norris has taken the reins directing the black comedy short film Square, about two hitmen who reach a moral quandary while disposing of a body; as well as directing and producing the dramatic short Nothing Personal. In addition, he founded The Norris Studio, a Los Angeles based professional acting studio focusing on career as well as on-camera craft.
This Northern California native made his way south to study Theater, Film and Television at the University of California Los Angeles. In 2012, Norris earned an LA Weekly Award nomination for ‘Best Actor’ for his starring role as Jimmy Swan in the world premiere of Samuel Brett Williams’ “The Woodpecker” at Studio/Stage Theater in Hollywood.
For more about BRIAN NORRIS visit: BrianNorrisActing.com
Follow on Twitter: @TheGingerMr
Instagram: @theBrianNorris
Facebook: Brian Norris
