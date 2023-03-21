Actor BRIAN NORRIS Emerges on Season Two of HBO Noir Crime Drama ‘PERRY MASON’

Actor Brian Norris (photo by Theo and Juliet)

Brian Norris (photo by Theo and Juliet)

Brian Norris and Chris Chalk in Season Two of HBO series 'Perry Mason' (courtesy HBO)

Brian Norris and Chris Chalk in Season Two of HBO series 'Perry Mason' (courtesy HBO)

Actor Brian Norris behind the scenes on Season Two of the HBO series 'Perry Mason'

Brian Norris behind the scenes on HBO series 'Perry Mason'

Season Two of HBO series 'Perry Mason' now playing (courtesy: HBO)

Season Two of HBO series 'Perry Mason' (courtesy: HBO)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Brian Norris emerges during the second season of the celebrated HBO depression-era noir crime drama, PERRY MASON.

Led once again by Matthew Rhys, Juliette Rylance and Chris Chalk, the new season kicked-off months after the Dodson case has come to an end and the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. Introduced during the Chapter Ten episode, Norris steps into the storyline as ‘Twist’ when Perry, Della, and Paul show up at the city’s Hoovervilles and find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies.

Norris was excited at the chance to be part of the series, "I've always loved film noir. I grew up watching Chinatown and LA Confidential with my parents. The chance to step into that world, built and imagined so thoroughly and beautifully, and then with actors like Matthew, Juliette, and Chris... it was a bucket list experience."

Most recently, Norris gained millions of fans recurring as the aggressive and slinky Paparazzo Felty on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital. He also notably appeared on the ABC hit The Rookie: Feds, and in the Tribeca premiering political thriller feature film 88. Prior to this, he grabbed attention for his recurring stints on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, Hulu’s Reprisal, and Neil Labute’s DirecTV series Full Circle. His numerous credits also include roles on New Amsterdam, S.W.A.T., Into The Dark, Masters of Sex, Castle, Mad Men, and the comedy feature film A Thousand Words starring Eddie Murphy. In addition, Norris worked on the top selling PlayStation5 game Horizon Forbidden West, and with award winning director Sam Barlow on the video game Minsky.

Up next, Norris heads to The CW for an episode of the popular action crime drama Walker; and he stars in the black-and-white Hitchcock-style indie thriller feature film Much Goes Up in Flames.

Behind the scenes, Norris has taken the reins directing the black comedy short film Square, about two hitmen who reach a moral quandary while disposing of a body; as well as directing and producing the dramatic short Nothing Personal. In addition, he founded The Norris Studio, a Los Angeles based professional acting studio focusing on career as well as on-camera craft.

This Northern California native made his way south to study Theater, Film and Television at the University of California Los Angeles. In 2012, Norris earned an LA Weekly Award nomination for ‘Best Actor’ for his starring role as Jimmy Swan in the world premiere of Samuel Brett Williams’ “The Woodpecker” at Studio/Stage Theater in Hollywood.

For more about BRIAN NORRIS visit: BrianNorrisActing.com
Follow on Twitter: @TheGingerMr
Instagram: @theBrianNorris
Facebook: Brian Norris

Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952
info@spotlightprcompany.com

You just read:

Actor BRIAN NORRIS Emerges on Season Two of HBO Noir Crime Drama ‘PERRY MASON’

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952 info@spotlightprcompany.com
Company/Organization
Spotlight PR Company
4821 Lankershim Blvd, F181
North Hollywood, California, 91601
United States
+1 310-867-1952
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

A boutique public relations company helping actors, filmmakers, creators + entertainment professionals share their work with the world.

More From This Author
Actor BRIAN NORRIS Emerges on Season Two of HBO Noir Crime Drama ‘PERRY MASON’
Possible Bio-Terror Attack Traps actor JIMMY WALKER JR. on CBS Drama ‘NCIS’
Actress LYNN DOWNEY Brings Motherly Heart Recurring on New Amazon Prime Video Series ‘DAISY JONES & THE SIX’
View All Stories From This Author