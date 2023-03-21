Telaeris Announces XPressEntry Integrated to Galaxy’s Cloud Solution
XPressEntry handheld badge and biometric readers integrate with Galaxy Cloud based access control providing customers new value, convenience, and security.
XPressEntry handheld, mobile badge and biometric readers provide Galaxy’s Cloud customers new mobile features improving its convenience and most importantly, better end-customer security.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telaeris, Inc., a handheld solution provider for physical access control systems (PACS) announces its new XPressEntry software integration with Galaxy’s Cloud Concierge access control software. Security guards and teams with Galaxy’s cloud access control systems benefit from XPressEntry’s convenient, flexible, and intelligent handheld and kiosk readers to help tackle unique scenarios and make the workplace safer and more secure.
— Dr. David Carta, Telaeris CEO
Company environments are dynamic and customer needs come with a wide variety of workplace requirements. Security and safety professionals are presented with unique and challenging scenarios every day which make it difficult to maintain workplace compliance. Security professionals patrolling and monitoring activities need more than just radio or cell phone communications to keep their facilities secure. Safety professionals struggle with paper rosters for OSHA compliant emergency evacuations when mustering workers and visitor at assembly areas. XPressEntry directly helps close these gaps.
“We are delighted to expand our integration with Galaxy to include their new Cloud Concierge solution in addition to our existing integration with their System Galaxy access control system,” said Dr. David Carta, Telaeris CEO. “XPressEntry handheld, mobile badge and biometric readers provide Galaxy’s Cloud customers new mobile features improving its convenience and most importantly, better end-customer security.”
“Telaeris has and will continue to be a trusted and value-added partner to the Galaxy product offering. As we continue to advance capabilities as it relates to our Cloud Concierge hosted solution, we are committed to offer these cloud-to-cloud integrations allowing our users a seamless cloud experience” said Rick Caruthers, President and CEO of Galaxy Control Systems. “This is a direct result in the popularity of our cloud offering which remains the fastest growing sector of Galaxy having doubled sales since its launch six years ago.”
XPressEntry readers enhance access control systems by verifying permissions and authenticate credentials or biometrics against the identity information on record in the access control system database from anywhere, record entries and exits where door readers are not practical or available, challenge credentials from within secured spaces, spot check permissions to deter tailgating / piggybacking, quickly muster employees during an emergency evacuation, maintain facility occupancy information, and much more.
Visit Telaeris at ISC West in Las Vegas for a live demo at booth #24116, March 29-31, 2023.
About Telaeris
Founded in 2005, Telaeris, Inc. is a US-based software company, specializing in handheld and hands-free safety and physical security solutions to enhance access control and occupancy tracking systems. Telaeris’ XPressEntry is a hardware and software solution that seamlessly integrates with any industry-leading access control system, providing fixed, kiosk, and handheld devices capable of reading any badge technology, biometrics, and facial recognition. For more information, please visit https://telaeris.com/.
About Galaxy Control Systems
Galaxy Control Systems, a privately held company headquartered in Walkersville, MD, is a leader in the integrated access control industry. The company’s hardware and software solutions, all manufactured in the USA, provide access control, video surveillance, alarms, photo-imaging, badging, elevator control, building management and time and attendance for small applications, fully integrated security management systems and enterprise-class control systems. All Galaxy Control Systems products are scalable and backwards compatible, designed and engineered to deliver lower Total Cost of Ownership and a higher Return on Investment than competitive products. With unsurpassed technical support, Galaxy supports their reseller partners with free on-going training while providing the highest levels of system implementation and maintenance. For more information on Galaxy Control Systems’ extensive line of products, visit https://www.galaxysys.com/.
