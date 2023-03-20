The PLUTO Board - Replace an Entire Gym

SQUATZ Announces Virtual Training TV Platform along with New Fitness Board: THE PLUTO

Users will soon pair their APOLLO and PLUTO BOARD to their TV's - accessing more workout libraries, streaming and pre-recorded classes, and a suite of new tech features - all without a subscription.” — Crowley

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to high demand, SQUATZ announces the launch of its own virtual training platform - utilizing live trainers and interactive AI technology to enhance full-body exercise training. In addition, SQUATZ users will soon be able to pair their APOLLO and PLUTO BOARD to their television sets - accessing even more extensive workout libraries, virtual streaming and pre-recorded classes with live trainers, and an even richer suite of enhanced APP and AI features - all without a subscription.

"What makes us unique is not only our technology and attention to detail but also our mission to provide all of our users with a top-tier Olympic quality exercise experience at the cost of a regular gym membership. We are focused on democratizing fitness and making it affordable to everyone."

Last week, SQUATZ announced the launch of their new all-in-one at-home smart gym: The Pluto Board - the more compact sister companion to their Apollo Board. The New Pluto Board machine replaces 5 Industrial Cable Gym Machines in one compact, portable, collapsible device. No installation. No assembly. With up to 100 lbs of cable exercise resistance for pro-full-body training, a FREE companion training app with over 200 workouts, advanced analytics, and the ability to change resistance in seconds, the Pluto Board can fully replace competitor products.

SQUATZ is offering The Pluto for 1,199 for a limited time only. This includes an all-access pass to Squatz's digital training platform - FITZ by SQUATZ - making the device more affordable than leading competitors.

"We built The Squatz Board Series and the Squatz Product line to allow people the power to get the same experience they get in the gym, at home," states co-founder and COO Jeremiah Brach. "What makes us unique - In addition to our advanced technology, training analytics program, and design - is that the Pluto Board offers users the ability to get a cable gym experience without the cost. As a result, you no longer have to sacrifice significant floor space or wall space on a cumbersome unit in a fixed position," says co-founder and CEO David Crowley.

SQUATZ offers the board an introductory rate of $1,199 for a limited time - an average of $2,000 savings when priced next to competitors such as Vitruvian Form, Tonal, and others. The SQUATZ board series also comes with flexible payment options.

Users utilize the Apollo and Pluto Board's companion app (FITZ by SQUATZ) to enhance training, browse Squatz's extensive library of interactive, pre-designed workout routines, and share their progress with friends and trainers. In addition, users can perform an at-home strength test assessment on the Apollo to measure and track their current physical strength. Finally, customers can work with virtual trainers to build their ideal fitness program or design one independently.

"Other competitors offer devices that are too cumbersome, require installation, occupy a great deal of space, offer limited training modes/ features, or focus only on one type of training - not to mention their higher price tag. We beat them by offerings, size, price, technology, and service - not to mention that we offer our tech, app, and classes for free," reports Crowley.

Squatz offers flexible payment plans and free access to the Apollo and Pluto Board's digital platform and training services. In addition, new features, courses, and workouts are released monthly.

Currently, the Pluto Board is available for retail at www.SQUATZ.com and Amazon.

