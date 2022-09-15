THE APOLLO BOARD BY SQUATZ THE APOLLO - 265LBS OF TOTAL RESISTANCE SQUATZ.COM

SQUATZ introduces THE APOLLO BOARD the Smart Home Gym that goes from 3lbs to 265lbs of Resistance in Seconds

The Apollo Board goes from 3lbs to 265lbs of resistance in seconds in one collapsible unit. There is nothing out there like it on the market right now” — David Crowley, Squatz CEO and Co-Founder

NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, SQUATZ announced the launch of their new all-in-one at-home smart gym: The Apollo Board. The New Apollo Board replaces 5 Industrial Cable Gym Machines in one compact, portable, collapsable device. No installation. No assembly. With up to 265lbs of exercise resistance for pro-full-body training, a companion training app, advanced analytics, and the ability to change resistance in seconds, the Apollo Board is positioned to replace competitor products fully. Additionally, the Apollo Board's lean price tag of 1,999, which includes an all-access pass to Squatz's digital training platform, makes the device more affordable than leading competitors on the market.

"Squatz is a company that connects personal trainers to clients. We built The Apollo Board and the Squatz Product line to allow people the ability to get the same experience they get in the gym, at home," states co-founder and COO Jeremiah Brach. "What makes us unique - In addition to our advanced technology, training analytics program, and design - is that the Apollo Board offers 60lbs more resistance than leading competitors and is collapsible. As a result, you no longer have to sacrifice significant floor space or wall space on a cumbersome unit in a fixed position. When folded, the Board is roughly the size of a suitcase. I keep mine tucked behind the couch in my apartment - it's that small," says co-founder and CEO David Crowley.

Retailing at $1,999, The Apollo Board comes at a competitive price with flexible payment options. Users use the Apollo Board's companion app to enhance training, browse Squatz's extensive library of interactive, pre-designed workout routines, and share their progress with friends and trainers. In addition, users can perform an at-home strength test assessment on the Apollo to measure and track their current physical strength. Customers can also work with virtual trainers to build their ideal fitness program or design one independently.

This week, Squatz also announced that they are releasing an entire line of fitness-based products and solutions engineered to enhance the lives and performance of elite athletes, gym enthusiasts, and exercise newcomers. The full SQUATZ product line will be released over the coming weeks. All Squatz products are designed with a focus on performance and quality and come with digital programs and exclusive content for members. Squatz offers everything from premium steel water bottles with digital juice and protein shake recipes sent to customers' phones every month to adjustable dumbbells and band sets with dynamic in-app training programs.

"Other competitors offer devices that are too cumbersome, require installation, occupy a great deal of space, offer limited training modes/ features, or focus only on one type of training - not to mention their higher price tag. We beat them by offerings, size, price, technology, and service," reports Crowley.

Squatz offers flexible payment plans and free access to the Apollo Board's digital platform and training services. In addition, new features, courses, and workouts are released every month.

Currently, the Apollo Board is available for retail at www.SQUATZ.com and Amazon - but will be made more widely available by other major US retailers later this month.

