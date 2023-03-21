Colorado’s Regional Transportation District, OpenGov Partner on Comprehensive, Collaborative eProcurement Software
Colorado’s Regional Transportation District needed an eProcurement Software to manage contracts and reduce busy work. OpenGov put them on the right track.COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado’s Regional Transportation District (RTD) had a lofty goal of finding one Procurement solution for posting solicitations, evaluating submissions, and managing contract lifecycles, all while fostering collaboration. The organization found it all in eProcurement software from OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our government agencies.
RTD provides bus, rail, and light rail transit service to eight of the 12 counties in the Denver-Aurora-Boulder Combined Statistical Area. The Procurement Director’s goal of updating processes and procedures, which aligns with the organization’s strategic plan, involved increasing efficiency, improving communication and vendor tracking, and broadening the agency’s reach with solicitations. After watching demos of OpenGov Procurement, Purchasing and IT staff realized the solution would put them on the right track.
With OpenGov Procurement, staff will increase efficiency with automated solicitation development, as well as collaborative bid scoring and evaluation. The intuitive, guided Vendor Portal will lead to more suppliers submitting bids, which is likely to lower costs. And now staff can proactively—rather than reactively—manage contracts by setting milestones and alerts so they stay compliant and never miss a deadline. Specifically automating insurance notifications is just one feature that sold Procurement staff on OpenGov. Staff members also are especially excited for the ability to track their work aligned with the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program and post completed solicitation responses to reduce Colorado Open Records requests, saving them time for more important strategic initiatives.
The Regional Transportation District joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here