GCRC C.E.O. Mike Robinson named Alignable Businessperson of the Year 2023 Santa Barbara County

Mike Robinson High Times Top 100 2021

Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid medicine researcher that founded the Global Cannabinoid Research Center in 2018 and is known globally for educating clinicians about Plant Medicine in Symposiums

Mike Robinson, Cannabinoid Medicine Nanobles Alignable 2023 Businessperson of the year

Mike Robinson, GCRC and Nanobles founder, named 2023 Businessperson of the year for Santa Barbara's Eastern Goleta Valley

Mike Robinson High Times Top 100 2021

Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid medicine researcher, was named as one of the Top 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis for 2021 by High Times Magazine.

Mike Robinson High Times Top 100 2021

Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid medicine researcher that has done video presentations for Symposiums around the world from his Global Cannabinoid Research Center

Mike Robinson, Cannabis Researcher

Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid medicine researcher focuses on alternative treatments to mainstream issues, his out of the box thinking changes the face of medicine

Mike Robinson's innovation in Nanotechnology using Nature as his Medicine created the NANO treatments he's using to emerge victoriously from a 4th Cancer Battle

I'm humbled to be voted Businessperson Of The Year in this thriving county of California, I'm excited to lead the new Santa Barbara Networking Group just created on Alignable that unites us as one.”
— Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.
SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanobles Corporation's C.E.O. and founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center, Mike Robinson, has been chosen as Businessperson of the Year for 2023 on Alignable for Santa Barbara County's Eastern Goleta Valley. Every year the members of the platform vote for individuals who have significantly impacted their community and economy. Winners were announced recently by Boston-based Alignable.

According to Alignable's President and Co-Founder Venkat Krishnamurthy, "Local business owners are the heart and soul of their communities, and the contest generated incredible peer testimonials, demonstrating that small business owners are stronger together."

Robinson co-founded Nanobles in 2020 with partner David Uhalley. They aim to provide sustainable health and wellness solutions that improve quality of life and reduce environmental impact. The corporation has seen rapid intellectual property growth in the past few years, amassing 15 trademarks on various creations Robinson conjured.

"I am honored to be voted as a Businessperson of the year by my peers. It's a significant award," said Robinson. "Our team at Nanobles is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that make a difference in the world. As I emerge cautiously optimistic from a 4th Cancer battle, awaiting a final scan, even more time has gone into creating a vast portfolio of proprietary brands we'll be looking for manufacturing partners on soon."

The 2023 contest is the most popular competition since Alignable launched it in 2019, marking a 61% jump in participation over 2022. All told, 3,750 communities across the U.S. and Canada selected 3,976 winners this year (including ties), resulting in 1,400 more than last year.

More than 226,000 votes and close to 51,000 testimonials were received, praising more than 125,000 local leaders for helping their peers and communities through a turbulent year with many challenges, including high inflation, rising interest rates, and recession fears.

67% of small businesses are still trying to reach pre-COVID revenue levels, underscoring the importance of contest winners continuing their work to help even more firms bounce back from pandemic-era and post-COVID issues.

In the midst of the quarantines and lockdowns, Robinson put together one of the biggest giveaways to ever see the Cannabis Industry, one he's known for doing quite a bit of research for. "Over 100,000,000 milligrams of hemp extracts were given away to over 5,000 households in need, we sent out over 25,000 products attempting to offset the serious needs of patients in an industry that Nanobles is quietly exiting. As much as I love Cannabis, what we're seeing in growth is a turn off. Cannabinoid M
"We stayed busy during the pandemic and made sure that there were no breaks in innovation," Robinson went on, "by last year, we had so many new creations in Research and Development we got bogged down and had to start working on projects one by one due to limitations in budget and lack of staff, but we pulled through the year and ended it with style and grace."

"It's been an exciting past year for us; we've got so much momentum with Mike out there at Symposiums around the world presenting education to doctors via the Global Cannabinoid Research Center," said C.O.O. of Nanobles, David Uhalley. "I believe he deserves the recognition from the local Santa Barbara area he's in; although our corporation doesn't concentrate or even work within the Cannabis Industry, his research and ability to uncover the qualities of all plants in medicine are incredible."

The Global Cannabinoid Research Center was founded by Mike Robinson in November 2018, after he spent a year as a Director at the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine in Santa Barbara. "I felt the need to bridge the gap between the doctors at the Academy and patients as a whole, as most consumers don't understand the terminology and need the science behind plant medicine and more explained in an easily digestible way."

In May 2022, Mike Robinson was named one of High Times Magazines' 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis. The well-known researcher was once a compassion provider that gave away Cannabis oils while fighting multiple late-stage cancers he overcame in early 2019. Along the way, he adopted not one - but now two of his compassion patients that received the oils he once gave away across the nation to patients needing an alternative and effective natural way to fight their issues.

He's currently writing a book about how his family was created through those actions in a riveting novel that's coming in 2023 entitled "The Cannabis Love Story".

Mike Robinson
Global Cannabinoid Research Center
+1 805-617-9539
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

GCRC C.E.O. Mike Robinson named Alignable Businessperson of the Year 2023 Santa Barbara County

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mike Robinson
Global Cannabinoid Research Center
+1 805-617-9539
Company/Organization
NANOBLES, Inc.
2284 Vineyard Road
Novato, California, 94947
United States
+1 805-617-9539
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Mike Robinson, the founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center in Santa Barbara California and the CEO of Nanobles Corp. He's a multiple Cancer survivor that’s used cannabis oils and CBD extensively as well for Severe epilepsy, Chronic Lyme Disease, PTSD, and pain management. Over the last decade, Mike has shared his journey and analytics on cannabinoid medicine research globally while assisting patients and helping to teach clinicians globally. Mike is the former Director of Consumer Affairs and Communications at The American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine. His post-grad education, however, is not in cannabis or cannabinoid medicine, rather its focus was International Relations and Diplomacy. Robinson has an extensive history of leading a large compassion program that provided countless disadvantaged cannabis patients with various alternative protocol treatments, is a published journalist and international cannabinoid research specialist, is a former registered Civil Rights lobbyist and non-attorney that represented countless disabled children pro bono nationwide for over 2 decades. He’s a past board member of Big Brothers and Sisters, the founder of multiple non-profits for disabled children, and is well known for adopting a severely disabled child, Genevieve, from the compassion program he once ran.

Mike Robinson on Linkedin

More From This Author
GCRC Leader Mike Robinson Named To Scientific Panel, 2nd International Meet On Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery Systems
GCRC C.E.O. Mike Robinson named Alignable Businessperson of the Year 2023 Santa Barbara County
Nanobles CEO Mike Robinson announces R&D Collaboration with NANO Hemp Tech Labs, Hints Strategic Partnership
View All Stories From This Author