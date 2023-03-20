GCRC C.E.O. Mike Robinson named Alignable Businessperson of the Year 2023 Santa Barbara County
Mike Robinson's innovation in Nanotechnology using Nature as his Medicine created the NANO treatments he's using to emerge victoriously from a 4th Cancer Battle
According to Alignable's President and Co-Founder Venkat Krishnamurthy, "Local business owners are the heart and soul of their communities, and the contest generated incredible peer testimonials, demonstrating that small business owners are stronger together."
Robinson co-founded Nanobles in 2020 with partner David Uhalley. They aim to provide sustainable health and wellness solutions that improve quality of life and reduce environmental impact. The corporation has seen rapid intellectual property growth in the past few years, amassing 15 trademarks on various creations Robinson conjured.
"I am honored to be voted as a Businessperson of the year by my peers. It's a significant award," said Robinson. "Our team at Nanobles is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that make a difference in the world. As I emerge cautiously optimistic from a 4th Cancer battle, awaiting a final scan, even more time has gone into creating a vast portfolio of proprietary brands we'll be looking for manufacturing partners on soon."
The 2023 contest is the most popular competition since Alignable launched it in 2019, marking a 61% jump in participation over 2022. All told, 3,750 communities across the U.S. and Canada selected 3,976 winners this year (including ties), resulting in 1,400 more than last year.
More than 226,000 votes and close to 51,000 testimonials were received, praising more than 125,000 local leaders for helping their peers and communities through a turbulent year with many challenges, including high inflation, rising interest rates, and recession fears.
67% of small businesses are still trying to reach pre-COVID revenue levels, underscoring the importance of contest winners continuing their work to help even more firms bounce back from pandemic-era and post-COVID issues.
In the midst of the quarantines and lockdowns, Robinson put together one of the biggest giveaways to ever see the Cannabis Industry, one he's known for doing quite a bit of research for. "Over 100,000,000 milligrams of hemp extracts were given away to over 5,000 households in need, we sent out over 25,000 products attempting to offset the serious needs of patients in an industry that Nanobles is quietly exiting. As much as I love Cannabis, what we're seeing in growth is a turn off. Cannabinoid M
"We stayed busy during the pandemic and made sure that there were no breaks in innovation," Robinson went on, "by last year, we had so many new creations in Research and Development we got bogged down and had to start working on projects one by one due to limitations in budget and lack of staff, but we pulled through the year and ended it with style and grace."
"It's been an exciting past year for us; we've got so much momentum with Mike out there at Symposiums around the world presenting education to doctors via the Global Cannabinoid Research Center," said C.O.O. of Nanobles, David Uhalley. "I believe he deserves the recognition from the local Santa Barbara area he's in; although our corporation doesn't concentrate or even work within the Cannabis Industry, his research and ability to uncover the qualities of all plants in medicine are incredible."
The Global Cannabinoid Research Center was founded by Mike Robinson in November 2018, after he spent a year as a Director at the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine in Santa Barbara. "I felt the need to bridge the gap between the doctors at the Academy and patients as a whole, as most consumers don't understand the terminology and need the science behind plant medicine and more explained in an easily digestible way."
In May 2022, Mike Robinson was named one of High Times Magazines' 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis. The well-known researcher was once a compassion provider that gave away Cannabis oils while fighting multiple late-stage cancers he overcame in early 2019. Along the way, he adopted not one - but now two of his compassion patients that received the oils he once gave away across the nation to patients needing an alternative and effective natural way to fight their issues.
He's currently writing a book about how his family was created through those actions in a riveting novel that's coming in 2023 entitled "The Cannabis Love Story".
