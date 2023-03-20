WHY LOCAL PROTEIN BAR BRAND ABSTAINS FROM ERYTHRITOL

OREM, Utah, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ODYSSEY Snacks, a brand of gut healthy protein bars, has recently launched a new line of protein bars that are free from erythritol, a sugar alcohol often used as a sweetener in food products. These new protein bars contain all-natural, gluten-free ingredients and are available in a range of flavors, including peanut butter chocolate chip, mint chocolate brownie, and banana chocolate chip peanut butter.

The National Institutes of Health recently published a study finding erythritol to be linked to strokes and heart failure. Erythritol is also known to cause digestive discomfort such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea in some people. ODYSSEY's decision to abstain from erythritol in its protein bars makes them more appealing to people who seek natural, easy-to-digest protein sources. Many competitors elect to use erythritol to avoid the calories that come with natural sugar.

Each protein bar from ODYSSEY contains 13-16 grams of protein, making it an ideal snack for those who want to increase their protein intake. The bars are made with nut butters, dates, and honey, making them an incredibly delicious alternative to artificially sweetened products.

"We were told from the beginning that we needed to use erythritol in our bars to help with sweetness, but I knew about the negative side effects from my own gut issues," said ODYSSEY's founder, Dr. Jennifer Marone. "We know that natural sugars like dates and honey are more easily recognized by the body's digestive system, and they taste better, which is why we have decided to keep erythritol and all sugar alcohols away from our protein bars."

ODYSSEYs new line of protein bars is available at their website, on Amazon, and at select stores in Utah and Nevada. The company's dedication to being the best gut-friendly option sets it apart in the competitive protein bar market.

"Consumers are educating themselves about the benefits of probiotics and prebiotics," said ODYSSEY's co-founder, Steve Clark. "We believe more consumers are aware of how their gut reacts to certain foods more than ever before. Our hope is to be the brand they trust out rightly every time."

In conclusion, ODYSSEY's line of protein bars is a healthier and more natural option for individuals who are looking for a protein source that is easy to digest. By refraining from using erythritol in its protein bars, ODYSSEY has shown its commitment to using only ingredients that won't induce bloating or digestive discomfort.

Contact: Steve Clark, steve@odysseysnacks.com

