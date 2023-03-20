Quickpay Funding’s Veronica Beach is recognized as one of the Top Women in Asset-Based Lending (ABL)
ABF Journal names Veronica Beach to Top Women in Asset-Based Lending for 2023LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quickpay Funding LLC proudly announced today that Veronica Beach, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer, was named to ABF Journal’s Top Women in Asset-Based Lending for 2023.
Veronica Beach co-founded Quickpay Funding back in 2015 after spending nearly 25 years working in logistics and freight factoring. Beach’s story is inspirational and a testament to the power of diversity in this industry. Originally from the Micronesia island country of Palau, one of the smallest countries in the world, she spent many years working directly for transportation, logistics and marine companies. These experiences provided her with the skills and confidence to transition into factoring and commercial finance. She was also a successful freight broker for many years and was responsible for substantial business growth in her freight brokerage and logistics accounts. After transitioning from logistics, Beach was instrumental in turbo-charging Capital Partners and turning it into a market leader in transportation factoring as Freight Capital, which later turned into eCapital, and from then went on to co-found Quickpay Funding LLC.
Her leadership and contributions continue to make an impact in the industry as she grows her professional career. Beach’s skills, training and leadership have been instrumental in establishing Quickpay Funding as a leader in the factoring industry.
“She has worked tirelessly and unselfishly to make our company a better place for everyone, to create a great customer experience for all our clients, and to be as honest and transparent as anybody can be,” said Juan Estrada, President and CEO. “People like to say that “leaders lead by example”, right? Well, Veronica is the best example of hard work & dedication I have ever seen in my career, and the sacrifices she has made over the years for everyone in our company are too many to count. Her contributions will be even more critical as we continue our strategic plan to become a leading B-to-B Commercial Finance Fintech companies in the industry.”
To see Veronica Beach featured in ABF Journal’s 2023 Top Women in ABL + Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Issue, click here.
About Quickpay Funding
Founded in 2015, Quickpay Funding LLC provides small and medium-sized businesses with the funds they need for success. The Quickpay team believes in teamwork, mutual support and helping each other out to provide best-in-class customer service and timely credit decisions. Finding ways to say “yes” to their clients, employees and shareholders is what is driving them to becoming a leader in the industry. The team is fully bilingual in English and Spanish, and the management team has extensive experience in logistics, transportation, factoring, trade finance, and credit services. Quickpay provides small businesses with the capital needed to expand their business, make insurance and tax payments, meet payroll obligations, and shorten the turnaround of their accounts receivables. To learn more about how Quickpay can contribute to the success of your business, visit quickpayfunding.com.
###
Dean Wiltsey (Marketing Coordinator)
Quickpay Funding, LLC
+1 844-261-3863 ext. 527
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok